Covid-19: The pandemic has suspended mental health services in 93% of countries in the world, according to WHO | Coronavirus

The covid-19 pandemic has interrupted or suspended essential mental health services in 93% of countries around the world, at a time when demand for such health care is increasing, a WHO survey reveals.

The 130-country survey provides the first global data showing the devastating impact of covid-19 on access to mental health services and highlights the urgent need to increase funding.

Held between June and August of this year, the paper assesses how the provision of mental, neurological and addiction services has changed due to covid-19, the types of services that have been discontinued and how countries are adjusting. to overcome them. challenges.

Over 60% of countries reported disruptions in mental health services for vulnerable people, including children and adolescents (72%), the elderly (70%) and women in need of antenatal or postnatal services (61%).

The prevalence rate of the new coronavirus is 3.1% among health professionals

According to the study, 67% saw interruptions in counseling and psychotherapy, 65% in harm reduction services. Almost a third (35%) reported interruptions in emergency response, including people with prolonged seizures, severe withdrawal syndromes and delirium.

There were 30% who reported disruptions in access to medication for mental, neurological and substance use disorders and almost three-quarters reported at least partial disruption in mental health services at the school and workplace (78% and 75%, respectively).

Big differences between countries

While many countries (70%) have adopted telemedicine or teletherapy to overcome interruptions in face-to-face services, there are significant disparities in uptake of these interventions, according to the study. Over 80% of high-income countries reported the development of telemedicine and teletherapy to fill mental health gaps, compared to less than 50% of low-income countries.

The research is published days before a major WHO event on October 10, World Mental Health Day, a WHO virtual event that will bring together world leaders, celebrities and mental health advocates to call increased investments in this area following the pandemic.

WHO has already highlighted the chronic underfunding of mental health: before the pandemic, countries spent less than 2% of their national health budgets in this area and struggled to meet the needs of their populations.

Now the pandemic is increasing the demand for these services. “Grief, isolation, loss of income and fear trigger mental health problems or worsen existing ones,” he says. “Many people can suffer from increased alcohol and drug use, insomnia and anxiety.” During this time, the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself can cause neurological and mental complications, such as delirium, agitation, or stroke.

People with pre-existing mental, neurological, or substance-related disorders are also more vulnerable to covid-19 and may be at greater risk of serious consequences and even death, he warns.

Although 89% of countries indicated in the survey that mental health and psychosocial support is part of their national covid-19 response plans, only 17% have total additional funding to cover these activities.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

“All of this underscores the need for more money for mental health,” he says, stressing that “as the pandemic continues it will be even more sought after in national and international mental health programs which have suffered from the years of chronic underfunding ”.

International donors must also do more: mental health still receives less than 1% of international health aid, he said, stressing that those who invest in mental health “will reap the rewards”.

continue reading