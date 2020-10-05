Early 40 values ​​in the leading index: Why Dax should grow – the economy

The company rising to Dax has done it. It is one of the most important companies in the country. When Delivery Hero was last included in the German benchmark, its boss, Niklas Östberg, said it was a confirmation that investors believed in its platform. So honors. It could be acquired by more companies in the future than before: Deutsche Börse has proposed to increase Dax.

Instead of 30, the leading German index could soon be composed of 40 companies. Stock chief Theodor Weimer can benefit a lot from this: “It’s no secret that I would personally welcome the expansion of Dax 30 to Dax 40,” he said on Monday.

The expansion of Dax is one of several proposals to reform Germany’s most important stock index. Following the bankruptcy of payment service provider Wirecard, which was represented in Dax until August, a new beginning should succeed. The proposals for this proposal come from a working group that includes representatives of Deutsche Börse as well as managers from banks and fund companies. Until the rules are finally tightened, investors now have their opinion by the end of the month. Your consent is considered certain. Several have already spoken out in favor of expanding Dax.

Why should Dax grow?

The previous composition of the main index is considered obsolete. The analyst recently ridiculed Dax as an “industrial museum.” Because it is still dominated by the “old economy”, automotive groups, chemical and pharmaceutical companies. In the US, by contrast, the S&P 500 has long been formed by large technology companies such as Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet (Google).

The fragrant company Symrise is waiting to be promoted to Dax. Photo: dpa

There are also some innovative companies in this country that are successful worldwide. For example, the company that produces fragrances and aromas Symrise has long been a candidate for DAX. Although little known to consumers, it is active worldwide as a producer of fragrances and flavors. Its substances determine, for example, how sunscreen smells or how chips taste.

Which other companies have a chance

Young technology companies – especially Zalando – are also waiting for Dax. The corona crisis has given further support to the Berlin online retailer. As more people buy clothes online, Zalando has been able to significantly increase its forecast for this year and its share has temporarily risen to a historically high level. With the expansion of Dax, Zalando would have a great chance to advance to the top league of stock markets.

Zalando could benefit from the Corona crisis. Photo: imago images / Sven Simon

The biotechnology company Qiagen and the supplier of laboratory equipment Sartorius should also move to Dax 40. If the leading index grew, not only more companies but also more industries would be represented. From the investor’s point of view, this has advantages. On the one hand, the future area has more weight. On the other hand, the cluster’s risk is lower: Dax is currently heavily influenced by the automotive industry – if it is in crisis, it can quickly pull the leading index with it.

What are the consequences of the bankruptcy of Wirecard

The Wirecard case was decisive for the review of the regulations. The new requirements should therefore also strengthen the credibility and seriousness of Dax. According to the proposals, for example, companies could be fired from the leading index in the future, even if they do not submit their balance sheets in time. Wirecard had to postpone the publication of numbers several times after the irregularities. In the end, a balance sheet scandal came to light, which led to the bankruptcy of the then Dax group.

Wirecard was in Dax – then the payment service provider went bankrupt after the accounting scandal. Photo: REUTERS

Because something like this is also damaging Dax, and thus Germany’s reputation as a financial center, the company should leave the main index soon – and not just in the event of bankruptcy. In order for the stock exchange to be fired from Dax, the stock exchange changed the rules already in August.

Does the Dax group have to make money?

The new demand that only profitable companies should get into the top league of stock markets could provoke controversy. In order for a company to be included in Dax, it must make a profit. Delivery Hero recently showed that there is another way. The Berlin-based company has grown rapidly in recent years and is worth billions on the stock exchange – but has not yet shown that it can make money with delivery services.

Delivery Hero, Delivery Hero, has just grown to Dax. Photo: AFP

Should such a company be allowed in Dax? There are pros and cons: on the one hand, it is open whether the business model will be successful in the long run – on the other hand, the stock market is always a bet on the future. Investors buy shares in companies that they think will be good in the future.

Delivery Hero doesn’t have to worry about his place in Dax. Profitability should only play a role if it is included in the main index. After all, the delivery service provider has already gone through this.

No more controversial weapons in the leading index

Deutsche Börse also uses a change in the rules to clarify the ethical issue. In the future, companies that earn more than ten percent of their sales with controversial weapons should no longer be represented in the Dax indices (including M-Dax, Tec-Dax and S-Dax). This means, for example, cluster bombs or mines. Defense companies are not excluded from the Dax indices as such. With this regulation, the stock exchange also responds to the demands of investors who increasingly want to exclude investments in controversial weapons in their portfolios.