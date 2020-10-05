From Berlin directly into corona quarantine: Schleswig-Holstein is no exception for Greens boss Habeck – politicians

The Schleswig-Holstein quarantine obligation for people entering from four Berlin districts also has implications for the head of the Greens, Robert Habeck, who lives in Flensburg. The only exception is “to maintain the state function,” a health ministry spokesman in Kiel said Monday.

However, this does not apply to Habeck, who commutes between the north and Berlin. “He is neither a member of parliament nor a member of the state government.” The “Flensburger Tageblatt” had reported about it earlier.

Due to the high number of corona infections, the state has designated the Berlin districts of Mitte, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg as domestic risk areas. For holidaymakers or travelers, this means that they must immediately be quarantined for 14 days or must show two negative corona tests within five days.

“There is no entry ban to Schleswig-Holstein for people from risk areas,” said the ministry’s spokesman. Exceptions to the rules are only possible for MPs from Brussels, Berlin and Kiel and for representatives of the state government and its state representative in Berlin. “In the practical implementation there are certainly a few more questions that I hope will be answered in the coming days,” Habeck told the “Flensburger Tageblatt”. (dpa)