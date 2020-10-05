Entry into Morocco authorized with negative test for tourists and businessmen – Observer

According to the information published, since the beginning of the month, visa-free travelers (including those from countries of the European Union) can enter Morocco provided they have a negative covid-19 test (issued up to 72 hours before departure) and a reservation in a tourist accommodation establishment in Morocco or an invitation from a Moroccan company.

Morocco has seen its borders closed since March 13, but the government had previously announced that it would allow businessmen and tourists to enter as long as they have a hotel reservation and tests done before traveling.

According to information from the Efe news agency, this weekend, the African continent has exceeded 1.5 million contagions by covid-19, with more than 36,000 deaths. The Maghreb Kingdom has 131,228 cases of contagion and 2,293 deaths.

Last week Internal Administration Minister Eduardo Cabrita said that Portugal is discussing with Morocco, at an advanced stage, a legal immigration program, which it hopes to conclude soon and which also aims to “Prevent the occurrence of illegal immigration”.

A few dozen clandestine migrants from North Africa have landed on the Algarve coast in recent months.