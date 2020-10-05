Apple is hiring former Project Zero security researcher Brandon Azad (Google)

Despite its numerous security locks, iOS is not immune to security breaches. Over the past few years, groups of hackers and security researchers have attempted to bypass iOS protection by taking advantage of sometimes gaping zero-day vulnerabilities. With exploits (sometimes related to Bounty Hunter) growing in popularity, Cupertino is starting to strengthen its iOS security teams. Brandon Azad, a former security researcher in Google’s Project Zero group, announced on his Twitter account that he is joining Apple to “further improve the security of Apple devices.” It’s worth remembering that the Project Zero team updated several iOS bugs, all of which have been reported to Apple for correction.

With bittersweet sadness and excitement, I say goodbye to Project Zero as I come to Apple next week to continue my work on improving Apple device security. My time at Project Zero has been amazing and I was honored to be part of this wonderful mission.

– Brandon Azad (@_bazad) October 2, 2020