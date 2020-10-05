Twitter is preparing Birdwatch, a new community tool to combat disinformation

The fight against disinformation is at the center of the concerns of social networks, which in recent years have multiplied the functions of removing fake news from their platforms. The latest version is from Twitter and is called “Birdwatch”. Currently in preparation, this consists of a community system based on users of the social network.

Birdwatch, the new function in preparation on Twitter

This new feature was first found in August 2020 by Jane Manchun Wong, an engineer who is used to grappling with the codes of social networks to highlight her novelties in preparation. At that time it was still difficult to visualize this new system for combating disinformation in concrete terms. Since then, Birdwatch has appeared on some users’ accounts for a better understanding of how it works.

In the same category

Trump hospitalized: Twitter recalls wishing someone dead is forbidden

Matt Navara will finally be the first to spot the “Add to Bird Watching” button and highlight it on his Twitter account. At the same time, he states that “notes can be attached to a tweet” with the option of making them public or keeping them private.

New Twitter function?

‘Bird Watching’?! 🐦

Any guesses what it’s doing? pic.twitter.com/1vmpZdTKLi

– Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 30, 2020

In particular, Birdwatch consists of a feature that allows any user to re-contextualize all tweets published on the platform. A community system whose aim is to fight against disinformation. To flag a tweet, users need to fill out a form highlighted by Jane Manchun Wong and can add notes. Then other users can click on a glasses-shaped icon that is present on the relevant tweet and read the comments made.

Twitter is continuing to work on Birdwatch, the crowdsourcing tool to combat misinformation that was confirmed yesterday

Here’s the first look at Birdwatch’s “Twitter Community” form, where users indicate and explain whether a tweet is misleading. Pic.twitter.com/0zbQppm2kh

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 3, 2020

Previously, it was the Twitter teams themselves who were responsible for providing details on tweets containing fake news. Donald Trump has also paid the price several times. Birdwatch is therefore changing the game by turning its own users into a disinformation police. If the idea seems good at first, it’s also risky: How will Twitter manage to manage the various trolls and possible annotation battles that are being fought on the Tweets? The future will show.