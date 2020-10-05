Ursula von der Leyen has tested negative for the coronavirus | Coronavirus

The result of the coronavirus test carried out on Monday by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was negative. Despite everything, and according to his spokesperson, Eric Mamer, the president of the European Commission will remain in isolation in his office until the end of Tuesday, to comply with the quarantine regime provided for by Belgian regulations, which imposes a period isolation of seven days for anyone who has had contact with infected persons.

Last Tuesday, Von der Leyen participated in the meeting of the Portuguese Council of State, where António Lobo Xavier was present, who then tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The president is working normally. This morning has already had a series of videoconference meetings to prepare for the week, ”revealed the spokesperson, who said that Von der Leyen has full confidence that all the necessary precautionary rules have been followed by the Portuguese authorities during his stay in Lisbon. “Nothing abnormal has happened,” added Eric Mamer, adding that all measures were adequate.

Ursula von der Leyen carried out a test last Monday, before going to Portugal, Thursday, after her return to Brussels, and again this Monday morning, when she was already isolated after being informed by the Portuguese authorities of a contact with a member of the Council of State infected with a coronavirus.

The President of the Commission is regularly tested on Mondays and Thursdays, as is her team. The staff in his office work in person and from home, using the mirror system. None of the people who traveled with Von der Leyen to Lisbon experienced symptoms or received a positive test.

After being informed on Sunday evening of her contact with António Lobo Xavier, the President of the Commission began to inform all the people she contacted, and in particular the services of the European Council and the national representations of the countries of the European Union. Ursula Von der Leyen attended the European Council meeting on 1-2 October, where all EU heads of state and government were present.

“When she attended the European Council meeting, she had already passed a test which was negative and I could not know that she had had this contact on Tuesday. But all precautions are taken, ”said the same spokesperson.

Von der Leyen’s schedule had to be changed due to the quarantine, which will end late Tuesday afternoon. The Commission President will not be present at the plenary session of the European Parliament, as planned, nor will she lead the meeting of the College of Commissioners, replaced by Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans. She will also not participate in the EU-Ukraine summit, represented by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

A trip to Greece, to receive the inaugural Emperor Theophano Foundation award this week, is being evaluated and may also be canceled.

