The Apple Store in Vélizy 2 temporarily closes its doors after Covid cases

The iGen website is being updated quickly informing us that the Vélizy 2 Apple Store has just closed its doors to proven cases of COVID-19 among the store’s staff. Apple France confirmed the information to our colleagues, which also explains the rather brutal aspect of this closure. Customers with Genius, SAV or other appointments were contacted directly by email. The Apple Store will reopen until October 11th at best.

An official press release has been published containing the statements to journalists: “We always value the health and well-being of our customers and our teams. Our stores are only open when we are sure we can serve customers in a safe and healthy environment. As a precaution, we are temporarily closing our Vélizy 2 store after some members of the team tested positive for Covid-19. We look forward to reopening the store soon. “

This temporary closure shows, if necessary, that the coronavirus is still very active in France. This is all the more true in certain regions or large cities (such as Paris and the surrounding area). Don’t forget your mask!