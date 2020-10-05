Apple accuses one of its vendors of illegally reselling 103,845 iPhones

The apple brand attacks its former recycling provider GEEP Canada. The company was commissioned by Apple from January 2015 to December 2017 to disassemble the iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch models. Apple realized that the company was actually reselling certain devices, 103,845 to be precise, on the black market in order to grow its sales. Legal proceedings have just started.

103,845 devices were returned to the black market

That’s exactly 103,845 iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch that were illegally resold during the two-year collaboration between Apple and GEEP Canada. Originally, the devices were shipped to the Canadian company for disassembly, but it appears that a large proportion of the Apple devices have left the GEEP Canada premises without being destroyed. In total, Apple sent the recycling company more than 500,000 electronic devices. Apple recently found that 18% of these devices were actually resold.

The Californian company is demanding compensation from its former partner in the order of $ 22.7 million. It should be noted that the recycling company opposes any abuse, but admits that some of its employees stole some of the iPhones and iPads intended for dismantling. A complaint has been filed against three employees. Apple disagrees. Tim Cook’s company believes that the employees in question were, in fact, executives of the recycling company, which the company is guilty of for these acts.

Disposal of electronic waste: a key issue in 2021

Like many technology companies, Apple is committed to improving its environmental practices by reducing its carbon footprint. Over the years the company has tried to internalize recycling using its own Daisy and Dave robots, which are specifically designed to restore components that other solutions in the market cannot restore. Apple continues to work with other providers despite everything. GEEP Canada was one of them.

Apple does not accept that its products may be resold without meeting quality or safety standards. The brand said, “Products sent for recycling are no longer suitable for sale to consumers. If rebuilt with counterfeit parts, they can cause serious safety issues, including electrical failures.” This is exactly what the company wants to avoid.

In August the United Nations sadly observed the catastrophic disposal of electronic waste worldwide. The United Nations found that only 17.4% of them are collected and recycled. That 17.4% of recycled waste collected makes up only 9.3 million tons of the 53.6 tons generated worldwide in 2019. Fortunately, there are solutions, we know, for example, that diamonds could convert nuclear waste into clean batteries.