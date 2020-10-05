Attack of the Hamburg Synagogue: Hatred of Jews and Paranoia – Politics

After the attack on a Jewish student in front of a synagogue in Hamburg, the security authorities see parallels with the attacks in Halle and Hanau. “In all three cases it is a matter of right-motivated individual terrorism,” a senior expert told the Tagesspiegel on Monday. “

We are dealing with justly motivated individual perpetrators, for whom conspiracy myths give rise to the act. In Hamburg, the perpetrator thought he was being attacked by Jews and had to defend himself, the expert said. It remains unclear to what extent the attacker is also mentally disturbed.

In Halle, hitman Stephan Balliet described Jews as the “root of the problems” with migration in a live stream during his attack on the synagogue.

Before his massacre in two shisha bars, Hanau attacker Tobias Rathjen had issued a manifesto calling for the extermination of the population in Israel and more than 20 other countries. Rathjen also believed he was monitored by a secret service throughout his life.

The German citizen of Kazakhstan, Grigoriy K. (29), hit the 26-year-old Jew with a kick in the Hamburg district of Eimsbüttel on Sunday. The attack took place in front of the Hohe Weide synagogue. The congregation celebrated the Feast of Tabernacles in the church.

The police and the public prosecutor’s office in Hamburg regard the attack as an attempted murder

The victim sustained a head injury and police were able to arrest the attacker near the crime scene. The police and the Public Prosecution Service in Hamburg regard the attack as anti-Semitic and attempted murder.

The perpetrator had a note with a swastika in the pocket of his camouflage clothing. It will be investigated whether the ex-soldier had brought the camouflage clothing and the folding spade with him during his stay in the Bundeswehr, according to the security expert. Police had noticed Grigoriy K. before, but not because of an extremist offense. Apparently the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution did not know the man. K. was registered in Berlin until 2019, after which he lived unannounced in Hamburg.

Attack in Hamburg shortly before the anniversary of the attack in Halle

It is also investigated whether the act in Hamburg was deliberately committed shortly before the anniversary of the attack in Halle, according to the security expert. On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed Stephan Balliet tried to storm the fully occupied synagogue in Halle during the feast day of Yom Kippur. Because Balliet could not open the front door, he killed a passer-by and a man in a kebab shop in his anger in the street.

On February 19, 2020, Tobias Rathjen shot nine people from immigrant families, his mother and himself in Hanau. Federal investigators described the attack on the victims in the shisha bars as a racist murder.

The act in Hamburg may also have been “because of the mood in part of society,” said the security expert. In the corona crisis, “anti-Semitic conspiracy myths are getting stronger.”