Language use (ab) and travel cases | Analyze

The fact that we have stadiums without an audience has made more audible all the communications made on television, either between the field players or by the substitute banks, and in this sense, the language which has become commonplace as typical football has passed. be the subject of conversations and analyzes, as injuries, faults and foul words, which are sanctioned under Law 12 (faults and inaccuracies) by a red card, especially when they are addressed to the players of the game, and especially to the refereeing teams, resulted in an increase in disciplinary sanctions during these first three rounds.

That this type of language is not popularized, because it is also possible to criticize and pass messages with elevation, with correct language, because in football there is also room for education and the right people . With that said, let’s look at the most relevant play cases.

FC Porto-Maritime

Minute 12, goal well canceled by Correa, offside 9 cm.

Minute 17, Alex Telles has his arm behind Rodrigo Pinho, but he doesn’t grab, push, pull or carry, so there was no reason for a penalty.

Minute 24, goal well validated by Rodrigo Pinho, without irregular position, in this case of 22 cm.

Minute 42, Porto’s goal, obtained by Pepe, was irregular: there is clearly a forward fault, committed by Danilo, who with his right arm pushes and makes Zainadine fall. This action ruled out the islander from the possibility of intercepting the ball.

Minute 70, the ball did not completely cross the goal line. I remember that this matters, not the base of the ball in contact with the ground, but the round face of the ball, which, when it hits the ground, should be completely beyond the line.

Minute 78, Edgar Costa makes a sliding tackle and clearly touches the ball, favoring normal contact with Manafá: there was no reason for a penalty.

Minute 86, penalty incorrectly scored in favor of FC Porto. The Madeiran defender touches the ball first and it’s Marega who later kicks his opponent’s foot. In the execution of the penalty, Amir defends himself, but there should have been intervention of the video referee (VAR), in order to have the same repetition. Law 14 (the penalty kick) provides that the goalkeeper must have at least part of one foot in contact or in line with the goal line, which has not happened.

Before the execution, Amir was inside the goal, i.e. with both feet behind the goal line, which is also not allowed, as he must stay with his feet on the line goal, to be able to move along it. .

Benfica-Farense

Correct intervention by VAR to indicate that Otamendi committed a penalty after negligently missing the ball, stepping on and hitting Stojiljkovic.

Minute 52, Ryan Gauld executed a penalty, Vlachodimos saved, the ball was left for Luca who, on the rebound, scored a goal. The VAR verified that the Farense player had entered the zone before the execution and, if he was the only one to commit this offense, the game should start over with a free kick in favor of Benfica from where he entered in the zone. But since, simultaneously, there were “red” players walking on the demarcation line of the zone (the lines are part of the zones which delimit) the VAR gave an indication for the repetition of the penalty, that is to say say that the repetition has to do with the offense committed by both teams, because if it were only for Farense, it would be indirectly free.

It is important to remember that VAR can intervene in the execution of the penalty kicks, only when the player committing an infringement touches the ball or takes advantage of the irregularity.

Minute 59, goal canceled by Farense for offside (56 cm) by Ryan Gauld.

Portimonense-Sporting

There were minor disciplinary flaws. Fali Candé should have been cautioned (minute 31) for carelessly hitting Pedro Porro in the face with his arm, just as Gonçalo Inácio should have been cautioned (minute 75) for carelessly hitting your opponent at the entrance to the zone. Leon.

In the 80th minute, a goal for Sporting was called off: Coates, rising with his head, put his right arm on Dener’s shoulder, preventing the Algarve player from being able to contest the ball. An easy offensive attack. Only one drawback in this movement: the referee whistled the offense immediately and with the ball still in its trajectory and before entering the goal, which prevented a later intervention of the VAR to correct a possible bad decision.

