10,000 corona cases per day: the consequences of Turkish numbers game – politics

After the Turkish government admitted to cheating on the publication of the daily corona figures, the true magnitude of the pandemic in the country is now known. According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the number of new infections is currently around 10,000 per day – but official statistics record only 1,400 patients per day receiving medical treatment.

Due to the high number, the UK has removed Turkey from the list of safe travel countries – thousands of British holidaymakers currently in Turkey must be quarantined after returning home.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Berlin is taking the revelations in Turkey “very seriously”, but has not yet changed its travel advice for Turkey. The World Health Organization is calling on Turkey to publish the corona numbers according to the standards of the UN organization.

Last week, under pressure from the opposition, Koca had to admit that since the end of July the government has no longer recorded the number of people who tested positive in its public corona balance, but only patients who require treatment at home or in hospital. The Turkish Medical Association then demanded the minister’s resignation for defrauding the public.

Koca justified his approach by arguing that protecting “national interests” is just as important as protecting the health of the population. The opposition suspects the government is improving the numbers to avoid new restrictions on the already crisis-ridden economy.

Koca is still silent about the total number of positive tests in Turkey. But now he gave the well-known journalist Muharrem Sarikaya of the internet newspaper “Habertürk” detailed information about the data collected, the distribution of cases by region, gender and age, and the follow-up.

Sarikaya wrote that Koca did not openly tell him how high the number of daily corona cases actually was. But the dimension can be deduced from some information from the minister: Koca told the journalist that about ten percent of all tests in Turkey are currently positive. With about 104,000 tests daily recently, that’s about 10,000 new cases every day.

British authorities responded to Koca’s admission last week and introduced a 14-day quarantine requirement for all travelers from Turkey over the weekend. Violations can lead to fines of up to 11,000 euros. British media reported that many holidaymakers in Turkey then tried to cancel their holidays and come home before the quarantine started.

In Germany, four southern Turkish holiday areas are exempt from the country’s Corona travel warning. It remains to be seen whether the findings about the actual corona numbers will change anything.

The WHO criticizes Turkey’s numbers game

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Ministry was following the development of the situation in Turkey closely and that it “took the relevant reports very seriously”. The German risk assessment takes into account “in addition to officially reported infection rates, findings on resilience and comparability of the available data”.

The World Health Organization also disagrees with Coca’s numbers game. According to WHO rules, every laboratory confirmed corona case is counted “regardless of clinical signs and symptoms.” After the revelations about the Turkish corona figures, the organization demanded that all states adhere to WHO guidelines.

Turkish doctors fear that the situation will get worse in the coming weeks and months, also because the flu season is approaching. “We are facing a storm, a tsunami,” Ibrahim Akkurt of the Turkish Medical Association TTB told our newspaper in Istanbul. His association has been demanding transparent figures from the government since the start of the pandemic. “Unfortunately, we see that the actual situation is very different from what it looks like in the official information.”