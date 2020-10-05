Steve Jobs dead: 9 years later, Tim Cook pays tribute

Steve Jobs died nine years ago. It was October 5th, 2011, one day after the keynote announcing the iPhone 4s on the Apple campus. Today Tim Cook decided to pay tribute to the co-founder of Apple.

“A great soul never dies. It always brings us together. “- Maya Angelou. You are always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day. pic.twitter.com/X85bjObkPK

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2020

In a tweet, the Apple manager quotes the American writer and poet Maya Angelou. “A great soul never dies. It always brings us together. “Tim Cook then says,” You are always with us, Steve, your memory connects us and inspires us every day. ” The tweet is accompanied by a photo of Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs stepped down from Apple’s CEO position in August 2011. He has proposed Tim Cook as his successor. The motion was granted and Steve Jobs served as Apple’s chairman until his death.

Immediately after its co-founder passed away, Apple set up a website that lists testimonials from people around the world. Apple claims it has received messages from over a million people. The website is still accessible at apple.com/stevejobs.