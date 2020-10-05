Stop the clapping for Daydream, Google’s virtual reality service

It’s official: Google has announced the end of its virtual reality (VR) service for Android. A decision that casts doubt on the future of this technology on mobile devices.

Not compatible with Android 11

With a sober update, Mountain View revealed the news: “The Daydream VR software is no longer supported. You can still access the service, but it will no longer receive software or security updates. She also claims that Daydream is unlikely to work on devices running Android 11 (slated for release soon) while “many third-party Daydream apps and experiences may still be available as standalone apps on the Google Store. Play”.

Daydream started in 2016 with the release of the first Pixel phone with a virtual reality headset called Daydream View and an app. This technology was booming at the time, especially with the release of the Samsung Gear VR, a system that can connect to a smartphone from the Korean manufacturer. In just four years, VR has become more reserved for a niche audience, and it’s sometimes hard to imagine its future. However, Facebook’s investment in its Oculus headsets shows that there are many options.

A technology that is difficult to develop on smartphones

When asked by American media Forbes, a Google spokesman revealed the company’s reasons for abandoning Daydream. This is particularly related to the complementarity with smartphones: “We have found that certain clear limits prevent VR from being a viable long-term solution on the smartphone. For example, asking users to put their phones in a headset and lose access to the applications they use all day creates huge frictions. “

In fact, Google decided to give preference to Augmented Reality (AR) with the launch of ARCore in 2017, a development kit for this technology designed to compete with Apple’s ARKit. The web giant has announced that its augmented reality headset will no longer be offered for sale in addition to the service.

We can imagine that this will not have any detrimental consequences for Google, whose revenue comes mostly from services like search and much less from hardware.