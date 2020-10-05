Police intervention of the climate protest forces | PSP

What started as a small action on Monday, October 5, ended up completely stopping traffic in Marquês de Pombal, in Lisbon, and forcing a strong police intervention. About a hundred people demonstrated and some sat on the roads of the large roundabout in the capital in an action of peaceful civil disobedience, to fight against the lack of political action in the face of climate change.

There seem to be as many PSP agents as there are Protestants. But the police apparatus did not discourage the activists, who blocked access to the roundabout around 12:20 p.m.

They return to the streets: Friday, September 25, there is a strike for climate justice

At 1 p.m., the police began to stand up and drag the protesters. Some, connected by pipes and tubes – to ensure physical distance and hamper the work of the authorities – led the PSP Prevention and Immediate Response Team (EPRI) to act. Some officers threatened that if the demonstrators didn’t get up and stop tying up, they would break their arms. At one point, protesters replaced voices of climate protest with a more immediate demand: “No violence!”.

The protesters remained on the ground, peacefully disobeying, and were dragged, some for good but many for bad, out of the roundabout, lane by lane, until traffic was established. In just over 20 minutes, all of the protesters were pushed onto the grass of Parque Eduardo VII and the action wore off.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The protests were very similar to those launched on September 25, during the student climate strike. “Change the system, not the climate!”, “There is no planet B!”, “New normal, social justice!”.

The early afternoon manifestation was also characterized by much greater heterogeneity than that observed in the climate action of the last 25, despite reduced adherence. There were many more parents and the elderly who this time took over civil disobedience and the fight for the climate.

continue reading