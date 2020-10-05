Early 40 values ​​in the leading index: Why Dax should increase – the economy

The company rising to Dax has done it. It is one of the most important companies in the country. When Delivery Hero was last included in the German benchmark, its boss, Niklas Östberg, said it was a confirmation that investors believed in its delivery platform. So honors. In the future, more companies could acquire than before: Deutsche Börse wants to expand Dax – from 30 to 40 shares.

Stock chief Theodor Weimer advertises: “It’s no secret that I would personally welcome the expansion of Dax 30 to Dax 40,” he said on Monday.

The expansion of Dax is one of several proposals to reform Germany’s most important stock index. Following the bankruptcy of payment service provider Wirecard, which was represented in Dax until August, a new beginning should succeed. The proposals come from a working group that includes representatives of Deutsche Börse as well as managers from banks and fund companies. Before the rules are finally bound, investors now have their opinion on the beginning of November.

Your consent is considered certain. Because the previous composition of the leading index has long been considered obsolete in the eyes of many people.

Why Dax is growing

The analyst recently ridiculed Dax as an “industrial museum.” Because it is still dominated by the “old economy” – in the US, on the other hand, large technology companies such as Facebook and Amazon have long formed the S&P 500. There are also some innovative companies in this country that are successful worldwide. For example, Symrise has long been a candidate for Dax. This group produces fragrances and flavors and is therefore active worldwide. Its substances determine, for example, how sunscreen smells or how chips taste.

The fragrant company Symrise is waiting to be promoted to Dax. Photo: dpa

Young technology companies – especially Zalando – are also waiting for Dax. The corona crisis has given further support to the Berlin online retailer. As more people buy clothes online, Zalando has been able to significantly increase its forecast for this year and its share has temporarily risen to a historically high level. With the expansion of Dax, Zalando would have a great chance to advance to the top league of stock markets. The biotechnology company Qiagen and the supplier of laboratory equipment Sartorius should also move to Dax 40.

If the leading index grew, not only more companies but also more industries would be represented. From the investor’s point of view, this has advantages. On the one hand, the future area has more weight. On the other hand, the risk of the cluster is lower: At present, Dax is heavily dependent on the development of the automotive industry – if it gets into a crisis, Dax can pull down quickly. This would be relaxed with the new composition.

How Dax stands in international comparison

More and more investors are automatically investing in stocks that are represented in a certain index through ETFs. Correspondingly, a lot of money flows into the companies in the leading index. With 30 groups in Dax, relatively few companies in Germany have benefited so far. “Dax is too small to cover the breadth of the local economy,” says Christoph Kaserer, a professor of finance at the Technical University of Munich.

He was even in favor of expanding Dax to 50 values. This would mean that Germany would also have a good international position. In France and Italy, 40 companies are represented in the leading index, in the United Kingdom there are 100 of them, in Japan even 225.

Which companies are at the forefront of the index

Deutsche Börse wants to adapt more to international standards in one more point: market capitalization and stock market turnover have so far determined who is promoted to DAX. In addition to the question of how much value the company has in the eyes of shareholders, how often the shares change also plays a role. On the other hand, in the future there should be only a minimum amount for turnover on the stock exchange and market capitalization will be decisive for inclusion in Dax. What sounds technical has consequences: Under the new rules, Symrise, not Delivery Hero, would recently be promoted to Dax.

Wirecard was in Dax – then the payment service provider went bankrupt after the accounting scandal. Photo: REUTERS

The new demand, according to which only profitable companies should get into the highest stock exchange league, is likely to provoke controversy. In order for a company to be included in Dax, it must make a profit. Even under this rule, Delivery Hero wouldn’t stand a chance: The Berlin-based company has grown rapidly in recent years and has billions on the stock exchange – but has not yet shown that it can make money with delivery services.

Following the arrival of a delivery service provider at Dax, many questioned whether such a company really belonged to the leading index. There are pros and cons. On the one hand, it is not clear whether the business model will be successful in the long run – on the other hand, the stock market as such is always a bet on the future. Therefore, Finance Professor Kaserer does not understand this limitation either. “It looks like a kind of Lex ‘Delivery Hero,'” he says. For example, if Tesla were a German company, it would be excluded from Dax – even though its value is more than twice as high as SAP, Dax is currently the most valuable company.

What are the consequences of the bankruptcy of Wirecard

The Wirecard case was decisive for the review of the regulations. The new requirements should therefore also strengthen the credibility and seriousness of Dax. In the future, for example, companies may be excluded from the leading index even if they do not submit their balance sheet in time. Wirecard postponed the publication of numbers several times after the irregularities.

Delivery Hero, Delivery Hero, has just grown to Dax. Photo: AFP

In the end, a balance sheet scandal came to light, which led to the bankruptcy of the then Dax group. Because something like this also damages Dax, and thus Germany’s reputation as a financial center, in which case the company should not only be able to fly out of Dax when it is bankrupt. In order for the stock exchange to be fired from Dax, the stock exchange changed the rules already in August.

The Working Party also uses the adaptation of the set of rules to clarify the ethical issue. In the future, companies that earn more than ten percent of their sales with controversial weapons should no longer be represented in the Dax indices (including M-Dax, Tec-Dax and S-Dax). This means, for example, cluster bombs or mines. With this regulation, the stock exchange also responds to the demands of investors, who are increasingly questioning their investments from an ethical point of view.