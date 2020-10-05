International
‘The Walking Dead’ Wins Additional Episodes With ‘Twists’ Caused By The Pandemic | Television
The tenth season of The Walking Dead, the zombie series which was due to end this Monday with episode A Certain Doom, will feature six additional episodes with “exciting twists”, many of which result from the confinement, recalled the person in charge of the Angela Kang series, during a meeting with the press, who had already announced the additional episodes of the digital edition of Comic Con in San Diego.
