Costa and Sánchez meet on Saturday in Guarda during the Portuguese-Spanish summit – Observer

The 31st Portuguese-Spanish summit will take place on Saturday, in Guarda, with the central themes of cross-border cooperation and the articulation of the two countries of the European Union for economic recovery, the Portuguese government announced on Monday.

This summit was approved by the Prime Ministers of Portugal and Spain, António Costa and Pedro Sánchez, on July 1, in Elvas, during the ceremony to reopen the land borders of the two countries. This year, the meeting will focus on “cross-border cooperation and the articulation of a common strategy for economic recovery”, in particular within the framework of the European Union.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Portugal and Spain have been at the forefront of demands for European solidarity to face the consequences of the cessation of economic activity. During successive Eurogroup summits and meetings between May and July, the governments of Lisbon and Madrid fought for the approval of an ambitious stimulus fund, particularly in terms of subsidies, as well as for the rapid exit of deadlock in the negotiations of the 2021/2027 multiannual financial framework.

At the Iberian level, António Costa and Pedro Sánchez, both socialists, have assumed as their main objective the adoption of a set of public policies for the development of the cross-border regions of the two countries, which are among the poorest in Europe.

Contrary to what happens in most cross-border regions of the Member States of the European Union, where the border is a factor stimulating the development of economic activity, the border areas of Portugal and Spain, according to the two Prime Ministers, “Have a low intensity of economic and social relations”.