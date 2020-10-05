Hubertus Heil presents a bill: The right to two days of home office a month is ridiculous – political

There was a cultural change, a breakthrough, an enormous achievement. One of the permanent changes that the corona pandemic would leave behind in our work culture. In the spring, many companies absolutely needed their employees to be in the office to make sure everyone was diligently doing what they needed to do. Then came Corona. Suddenly, the pandemic forced workers to work from home. And that went surprisingly well.

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) soon spoke about the right to work from home. As if this had not been discussed for years – also within the SPD and the coalition. The bill is now available: there are at least 24 days a year left of the major change. That means: two days a month. Serious?

“I don’t want to force anyone to work from home. But I would like to make it possible for those who want to use it – whether for an afternoon, a day or for a longer period, ”Heil told Tagesspiegel at the end of June. With his bill, he’s now well below what he and society have been talking about in recent months. Employees must have the right to work from home one to two days a week. Or more.

The employees want a legal claim

This year, millions of employees have come to realize that they no longer have to commute every day. Many are more productive and satisfied at home. According to a recent survey commissioned by the ministry of Hubertus Heil, most people want to work at home for a few days and in the office for a few days. 84 percent said it was important to them to have an employer who could do this. 63 percent are in favor of a legal right to work from home unless there are really important reasons against it.

The home office isn’t all positive, of course. The division between work and leisure time is on average more difficult than in the office. Moreover, only a certain proportion of all employees can work from home at all. Although it is more possible than initially thought: Hubertus Heil himself says that a doctor’s assistant could sometimes do bills from home. The industry is digitizing enormously. Some machines have long been remotely controlled and repaired.

Corona as an opportunity? It doesn’t seem like it

Yet there is criticism from the business community. Employers already offer to work from home where possible. Then where is the problem? Many employees worked from home for seven months. How can a boss seriously claim that this is no longer feasible in normal times? Heil’s bill also stipulates that an employer may refuse to work from home – if there are understandable organizational or operational reasons for doing so.

In between all the negative news since the outbreak of the pandemic, the question has been asked time and again: what could Corona be an opportunity for? What do people from that time want to keep? What post-corona period do you want to live in? An advantage seemed to be that the world of work is becoming more flexible and modern. More trust instead of control. More empathy for employees’ private lives. More freedom to make life easier. Can we already see that much less will change than many hoped for?

Two days a month are not enough as a signal to really create a different work culture. They will not be a major adjustment tool to improve work-life balance. Businesses don’t have to worry about whether their employees are well rested at home and who will ultimately bear the additional costs for the home office.

Working from home occasionally? The laptop on the dining table will not be a problem! Anyone who actually wants to return to the old office rules after the pandemic can do so with confidence at the suggestion of the Minister of Labor.