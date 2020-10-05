Cape Green. Tarrafal application for a World Heritage site postponed to 2022 – Observer

Cape Verde’s Culture Minister Abraão Vicente said on Monday that the submission of the candidacy of the former Tarrafal concentration camp to World Heritage had been postponed until 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

“At this stage, it is impossible, because the works were delayed, the international specialists who would make the joint team could not come either, we did not sign in May the cooperation agreement with the Portugal for technical assistance, so it is something that will have to remain for 2021, we are starting the process ”, declared the Minister.

Abraão Vicente addressed the press in Praia, on the sidelines of the presentation of the grants of the Pro-Culture Project, funded by the European Union, Portugal and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, to support cultural initiatives in all African countries Portuguese-speaking (PALOP) and Timor-Leste.

Despite this, the minister guaranteed that part of the technical team continues to do the investigative work, but recalled that completing the file involves a set of other files, namely the film, the photographs and the collection. from memory.

“The concentration camp bid is postponed, I guess, for delivery to 2022, not 2021,” the government official predicted, ensuring that the delays were caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Without the pandemic, we would sign the agreement on May 5, as agreed with the Minister of Culture of Portugal and at that time the candidacy was practically ready to be delivered,” lamented Abraão Vicente, who also oversees the field of creative industries in Cape Green.

At the moment, the former Tarrafal concentration camp is undergoing rehabilitation work, the minister predicting that everything will be ready in “mid-December”. The candidacy of the former Tarrafal concentration camp as a World Heritage site will be supported by Portugal.

Located in the locality of Chão Bom, the former Tarrafal concentration camp was built in 1936 and received the first 152 political prisoners on October 29 of the same year, after operating until 1956. It reopened in 1962 , under the name of “Campo de Trabalho de Chão Bom”, aimed at imprisoning anti-colonialists in Angola, Guinea-Bissau and Cape Verde.

After its deactivation, the complex functioned as a military training center and since 2000 has housed the Resistance Museum. The space was classified as a national cultural heritage in 2004 and is part of the indicative list of Cape Verde as a UNESCO heritage.

In all, more than 500 people were arrested in this “slow death camp”: 340 anti-fascists and 230 anti-colonialists.