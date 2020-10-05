Instagram starts shopping on IGTV (and soon on Reels)

For a few years now, Instagram has not just been a platform where you can share vacation memories. Inspiration, the discovery of trends and new brands are the focus of the experience of social networks. A fertile ground for a change in e-commerce, and Instagram got this well with the launch of its shopping feature in 2018. Building on its success, it will now be expanded to include the IGTV format and will appear on Reels for a year. a little later that year.

The shopping functionality marked a real turning point in Instagram history as it was the first cornerstone of the social network’s strategy to become a major player in e-commerce. This was initially only available for fixed posts and quickly reached Stories before it was granted access to its own tab in Explore.

Thanks to the success with users, but also with brands that have integrated it perfectly into their marketing strategy, the shopping functionality is now taking up more space on Instagram thanks to the integration of the IGTV format, as we learned in a press release. It should appear even more on Reels, Instagram’s new star format, the social network promises “a little later this year”.

Justin Osofsky, Director of Operations at Instagram, explains: “Content creators and brands are real trendsetters on Instagram. Users take inspiration from the accounts of their favorite brands and designers. By providing shopping on IGTV and Reels, we’re making it easy to buy direct from videos. In this way we want to help brands and designers to reach their community and make a living from it. “

Thanks to the integration of shopping on IGTVs (and soon also on Reels), users have the opportunity to learn more about a product and get it very easily. Indeed, it is enough to click on the “browse” button on the video concerned to view the catalog of products included in that video.

Instagram is certain: “This is an additional opportunity for brands and content creators to showcase a product in more detail, in an even more inspiring and immersive way for members of their community.” We will know very soon if this promise will be kept, as shopping on IGTV is used worldwide starting today.