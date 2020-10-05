[#Promo] Sosh: The 80 GB package costs € 14.99 / month

Sosh starts the week with a new promotion for a no-obligation mobile tariff. The 80 GB offer costs € 14.99 / month. This price also applies after the first year.

In detail, the package includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS in France. The monthly internet quota is 80 GB. If you are in another European country or in the DOM, you will benefit from unlimited calls, SMS and MMS to these areas and to France. The monthly quota for the Internet is 10 GB abroad. The flow is also reduced. It is good to specify that Andorra and Switzerland are not included in this package.

The 80 GB package for € 14.99 / month is now available on the Sosh website. Offer valid until October 26th at 9 a.m. And for those who don’t know, Sosh uses Orange’s cellular network. In addition, you can choose a classic SIM card or an eSIM (if your smartphone is compatible) when ordering.

In competition, SFR RED also offers a package with unlimited calls / SMS / MMS, 80 GB Internet and 10 GB in Europe / DOM. The offer is valid until October 5th for € 14 / month. Exactly the same package is available from Bouygues Telecom. The price is € 13.99 / month. The offer ends on October 7th.