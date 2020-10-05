16 thousand more than advertised – Observer

A technical flaw has meant that around 16,000 cases of the novel coronavirus in the UK were not reported on time, delaying UK government efforts to track contacts of those who tested positive health officials confirmed.

The public health agency Public Health England (PHE) said that between September 25 and October 2, 15,841 cases of covid-19 were excluded from the updated official figures the Department of Health reports daily. In other words, the total number of daily cases reported on the chart the UK government released last week is lower than the actual number of positive cases identified.

According to PHE Executive Director Michael Brodie, the “technical problem” was identified on Friday evening during the process of transferring positives detected in lab tests to published charts. The computer issue has been fixed and all the positives have already been made aware of the situation, but it has not yet been possible to speak to everyone who has come into contact with those infected.

The number of positive cases left behind has been added to Saturday’s figures (12,872 new positives) and Sunday’s (22,061). The BBC public broadcaster considers the daily positive figures reported at the end of last week to be “actually closer to 11,000” than the 7,000 reported cases.

Ideally, experts say, contacts of people infected with the virus should be followed up within 48 hours to prevent the disease from spreading. Michael Brodie replied: “We fully understand the concern this may have caused and as a result strong new measures have been implemented,” he said.

Analysts say this new setback in the computer system used by the Department of Health is not helping to improve public confidence in England’s covid-19 testing system. Labor Party health spokesperson Jonathan Ashworth called the incident “chaotic” and said “the citizens of the country will be understandably alarmed”.