Checking the facts. Mariana Mortágua defends a new tax on the middle and upper classes to give a grant of 700 euros to migrants? – Observer

This is a post shared by a Facebook user on the “Portuguese Anti-Corruption Movement” page, which refers to a supposed statement by blocking MP Mariana Mortágua: “We demand a new capital gains tax of the rich and a progressive tax on the bourgeois middle class to allow an RSI [Rendimento Social de Inserção] 700 € per migrant and aid to minorities of 800 € per inhabitant. The author of the post does not mention when or where the member made such statements, which is in itself an indication that this is a false publication, based on unsaid statements.

First of all, there is no reference to a similar quote in Mariana Mortágua in any newspaper or website. Then, the Bloco de Esquerda press office assures the Observer that it is a “false” statement, never mentioned by the deputy or defended by the party. Furthermore, nothing in the BE electoral program, which can be viewed here, refers to the idea of ​​a social integration income of 700 euros to be allocated individually to each migrant, nor to the creation of support of 800 euros for women. minorities.

It is true that, in the chapter “Tax measures to combat abuse and restore equality” and in the chapter “Taxation of large companies and speculative activities”, BE defends tax measures which have a greater impact on those who have high incomes and assets, with a view to “greater progressivity” of taxes. But it is not true that at some point the blockers are proposing something like taking the richest (or even the middle class) to allocate in the form of support or grants to migrants and minorities, as the publication.

What BE is defending, and effusively defended last year, is the idea of ​​including income in the IRS, as a way to ease the tax burden on those who work and to create “more. tax justice ”, by charging those who earn capital income – that is, charging those who“ earn a lot and have not paid their share, ”according to Catarina Martins. Mariana Mortágua has been one of the most active faces in defending this proposal. The aim was to put an end to the idea that only earned income and pensions are taxed progressively, and that “capital, property and other income” would also be taxed gradually according to income level. In other words, whoever had more would pay more tax on that amount – proportionately and gradually.

In addition, the blockers also defended, in their electoral program, the creation of a tax on gifts and inheritance, including movable property, with a value of more than one million euros. The rate to be applied would be 25% for estates over 2 million euros and 16% for estates between one and two million. Another measure proposed by BE in its electoral program was the creation of a solidarity tax on large fortunes, which would apply to the overall wealth of taxpayers whose fortune exceeded the two thousand national minimum wages – and which would also be applied gradually. Another measure is the creation of a specific tax on the consumption of luxury goods and services (such as jewelry, boats or the use of golf courses), or the taxation of real estate capital gains for companies and investment funds.

That is to say that at no time has the party – or the deputy – defended the creation of a new tax on the capital gains of the rich and a progressive tax on the middle class for allow an ROI of 700 euros for each migrant and support for minorities of 800 euros per person. Regarding the RSI, the only reference that appears in the BE electoral program is the idea of ​​”giving a new impetus to the social inclusion income, by guaranteeing the convergence of its value with the social pension and by strengthening the integration component. through monitoring and social action. ”This is in the context of the defense of greater“ social protection ”and“ stronger and more united social security ”.

The truth is that the conditions of access to the RSI are specific and do not allow the allocation of a fixed amount (in this case 700 euros) per person (depends on the household and the income of this household), nor do they allow the specificity of attributing a specific value to a specific part of the population – in this case, “migrants”. Social inclusion income, as explained on the Social Security page, is intended for any Portuguese citizen (including citizens with refugee status, as long as they have legal residence in Portugal) who are “in the extreme poverty ”and who meet certain requirements that vary according to the composition of the household.

The value of the RSI monthly payment is calculated based on the difference between the family’s income and the RSI amount stipulated for the holder of the tranche (which is a fixed amount of 189.66 euros). Thus, for each adult whose income is part of this household, 132.76 euros are added and for each dependent child, 94.83 euros are added. For a family to receive an RSI of 700 euros, it would have to be a couple with four dependent children: 189.66 (holder) + 132.76 (husband / wife) + 94.83 ( son1) + 94.83 (son2) + 94.83 (son3) + 94.83 (son4) = 701.74 euros.

In other words, it is not possible for BE to defend the allocation of an RSI of 700 euros for each “migrant”, since the value of the RSI is 189.66 euros per holder. Additions to this amount vary according to the composition of the household and therefore do not constitute a fixed value payment. As far as 800 euros support for minorities is concerned, nothing is going in this direction – neither the existing support nor the measures defended by the Left Bloc.

This is not the first time that the Left Bloc has been the target of false Facebook posts about the creation of taxes to support migrants. At the end of June, a publication attributed to Catarina Martins a quote on the alleged creation of a new municipal tax on the richest (“bourgeois class”) to be attributed to migrants and Roma communities. It was wrong.

Catarina Martins defended the creation of a municipal tax to be allocated to migrants?

It is not true that Mariana Mortágua made this statement. There is no reference to a similar sentence either on the Internet or in the newspapers, and the Bloco de Esquerda press service claims that it is, once again, a “fake” publication. Neither the blockade MP said it, nor the party advocated the creation of new taxes on the richest to allocate an RSI of 700 € to “migrants” or to provide support to “minorities” of 800 € . This is not the first time that BE has been the target of false publications on the idea of ​​taking “bourgeois classes” to give to “migrants and minorities”. It is true that BE defends, in his electoral program, means of guaranteeing more “progressivity” and “fiscal justice”, but it is not true that he defends the idea of ​​taxing the richest in order to convert them. in grants to “migrants” or “minorities”. In addition, the RSI is not a fixed amount, as it is calculated based on the household and its income.

