Genshin Impact is very successful on iOS

Genshin Impact (App Store Link – iPhone / iPad), an open-ended A-RPG with artistic direction near a Zelda Breath of the Wild, is causing a sensation in the world. Since its release on September 28, the game by Chinese studio MiHoYo has generated nearly $ 2 million in revenue on the iOS platform alone, and the many streams from Youtubers show that the title has reached a very large audience . The enormous amounts recorded in record time also show that free-to-play is not ready to be superseded by the premium one-time purchase model on mobile devices like elsewhere.

Genshin Impact definitely seems to meet its specifications and beyond. Early reviews focus on a title that is much lower than expected in terms of game design. The game mechanics are in turn inspired by BotW’s interactive sandbox page. Genshin Impact is available for PS4, Android and iOS.