Voting reform by the Union and the SPD in criticism: “A law that drives people crazy” – politics

Friedrich Straetmanns explains that he occasionally wakes up at night because he is angry. The Westphalian, left-wing member of the Bundestag and actually a judge, is the electoral law expert in his group. And the right to vote doesn’t let him sleep all night. Because he thinks the coalition factions’ design reforms are so bad. If it were up to him, the complaint would likely be on its way to Karlsruhe when the members of the CDU, CSU and SPD vote on Thursday afternoon in favor of the bill, which the coalition committee had decided in outline at the end of August.

Straetmanns has serious doubts whether the reform is constitutional. And he’s not alone there. During the expert hearing in the Bundestag’s Internal Commission on Monday, it became clear that all the experts invited by the opposition also consider the draft to be incompatible with the Basic Law and Karlsruhe’s previous case law. Even the famous Augsburg mathematician Friedrich Pukelsheim, an internationally respected scientist who had invited the SPD to Berlin, expressed his doubts. Only Heidelberg law professor Bernd Grzeszick, known for years as an expert invited by the union, opposed this.

More MPs after the reform?

Political scientist Joachim Behnke of Zeppelin University Friedrichshafen (nominated by the FDP) and Robert Vehrkamp, ​​political scientist at the Bertelsmann Foundation, who had been invited by the Greens, were both convinced that the design in Karlsruhe would fail. Just as they both assumed that with a high degree of probability next year with the new electoral law, a Bundestag will be elected with even more members than now. The current parliament has 709 seats, 111 more than the initial size of 598 seats due to overhangs and compensatory mandates. The aim of the reform efforts in Parliament was to prevent such inflation in the future and to achieve a significantly lower number of mandates – which, however, failed for all political groups as the Union rejected the other groups’ proposals until the summer.

The goal now was in any case not to get more seats than now. Ultimately, the coalition came to a minimum compromise, according to which the ability to offset overhangs in one state with list mandates in another should have a dampening effect. The second damping measure is that three overhangs must remain unbalanced. In addition, 19 constituencies will be dropped, but not until the 2025 elections.

Little effect of damping

The effect of the two planned measures for 2021 is small. Depending on the outcome of the elections, significantly fewer than 700 MPs may eventually move to the Bundestag. However, given current studies and forecasts based on experience, it is much more likely that it will be at least as many as in 2017 or significantly more. The website “mandatsrechner.de” has used the results of many surveys since 2012 as the basis for the calculation of the black and red bill. The result: on average, the Bundestag would be 16 seats smaller than under the still in force electoral law, which provides for full compensation for overhangs. On average, the size of the parliament would have been 736 members.

And since the polls currently point to a large number of overhangs in the Union (which of course does not have to happen, but can), a Bundestag with more than 750 seats is currently possible. According to the forecast of the information service “election.de”, the CDU and CSU will receive more than 270 of the 299 direct seats, with a good third of the second votes, or an initial share of 220 to 230 of the 598 minimum seats. Of course, with forty, fifty or even sixty protrusions to be compensated for, the damping steps are hardly effective.

When will there be a lawsuit – when will it come?

It is still unclear whether there will be an immediate lawsuit in Karlsruhe. It would be a mistake to take the balance of power in the hearing of the experts as the yardstick. Because it is actually not that simple. Is it actually a violation of the equality of the success of the votes (an aspect that in Karlsruhe is always particularly emphasized in proportional representation) when compensating for overhangs with state lists leads to a distortion of federal proportionality and – as Pukelsheim calculated – the CDU in Hamburg and Lower Saxony less? Mandates would be issued as in the current system.

Additionally, the CSU does not have to “pay” for its own overhangs with the loss of state lists, as it competes only in Bavaria. And what if the CDU has so many overhangs that the state lists don’t even pull? Pukelsheim also calls it problematic to continue to postulate a target size of 598 seats in the design, which can hardly ever be achieved with the black-red reform. Grzeszick, on the other hand, believes that federal disruption is in accordance with the Basic Law because the nationwide outcome of a party with overhangs is still proportional.

Distorted, but unconstitutional?

But what about the three unbalanced protrusions? These can disrupt the national relationship between the parties, which are currently in favor of the Union. This would also affect performance equality. But the Constitutional Court once ruled in a 2012 ruling that as a result of personal proportional representation – understood as a combination of majority voting in constituencies with a guaranteed direct mandate for the best candidate and the determination of the seat ratio in the Bundestag through the second votes – up to 15 unbalanced overhangs are acceptable. But the judgment was based on the electoral law that would apply until 2013. The now three overhangs, which may not be compensated, will be inserted into the electoral system that has been in force since then, which offers compensation chairs to chart the party relationship. Is that still in accordance with the constitution?

The lawyer Ulrich Vosgerau, who had been invited as an expert by the AfD, described overhangs as a result of “lack of second votes” – which leads to the question, relevant to a procedure in Karlsruhe, how the ratio between first and second votes should be assessed. Sophie Schönberger, an expert on electoral law from Düsseldorf, referred to by the left, called the three unbalanced overhangs “bonus mandates” for a party with overhangs. These did not serve to personalize the choice.

Incomprehensible to ordinary people

Schönberger also emphasizes, as it were, an aesthetic aspect of the coalition’s new electoral law: parts of it are barely understandable, at least not for ordinary people (and the hearing showed that all experts agreed here – it is even more complex than the current one). Or as the law professor said, “It’s a law that drives people crazy.” Challenged by the electoral law system, which was already difficult to explain at the time, the judges of Karlsruhe encouraged the Bundestag to enact more comprehensible electoral laws in the future. This can be interpreted as an injunction, so it can now become a new complaint. According to Schönberger, the coalition concept does not do justice to the required clarity of standards. It should be “roughly recognizable and understandable” how voters’ votes translate into mandates, she writes in her report.

“You can’t get around Karlsruhe,” says Straetmanns. But his leftists, the FDP and Greens, should ponder for a while if and when a lawsuit against the law, if passed Thursday, makes sense. In the Green Parliamentary Secretary, Britta Haßelmann, said after the hearing, “the pseudo-reform of the coalition completely misses the real goal of effectively reducing the size of the Bundestag”. And added, “In the coming election year, you will have to explain to the people why the coming Bundestag is likely to grow so much that it will tax the Bundestag’s ability to work.”