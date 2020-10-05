After corona infection from the US president: Trump would initially have hidden the first positive test – politics

Biden makes test results public

As a sign of transparency, US election challenger Joe Biden wants to publish the results of his corona tests in the future. The former vice president responded to conflicting information about the health of US President Donald Trump, who has been treated in a military hospital for a corona infection since Friday. “Vice President Biden is being tested regularly and he will publish the result of each test,” said a spokesman for Biden’s campaign team, Andrew Bates, on Saturday (local time).

The 77-year-old was last tested negative on Friday. According to CNN, another corona test is scheduled for Sunday morning (local time).

After Trump became infected, Biden’s campaign team refrained from negative commercials that cast Trump in a bad light. When asked how he would deal with Covid-19, Biden replied on Saturday: “I’m in a somewhat difficult situation here. I do not want to attack the President and the First Lady … Jill (wife of Biden) and I pray for her speedy and full recovery. “

Unlike Trump, Biden again called for mouth and nose protection to be worn. “Wearing a mask is a patriotic act. You not only protect yourself, you also protect each other. “

Due to Trump’s hospital treatment, it is currently unforeseeable whether a second televised debate between the two presidential candidates will be possible as scheduled on October 16 in Miami, Florida. Biden said he was in favor of the two excellent TV duels for two reasons: “First, it means the president can do it, he’s healthy and he can argue. And secondly, because I would like to. I think it is important that we give our arguments as to why I should be elected the next president. “(Dpa)