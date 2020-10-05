How is the internalization of skills to be interpreted?

In July 2020, Gartner published a study that found that marketers have delegated 32% of activities internally to an agency in the past 12 months.

For certain subject areas such as social media, this number is even higher and can be up to 53%.

At Sortlist, these numbers caught our attention and we wanted to dig deeper into the subject. In the last two weeks, I have put together the opinions of 15 digital experts to really understand this trend.

The aim of the process was to capture:

1. Which drivers drive the internalization of skills?

2. How will the relationship between advertisers and agencies develop?

I’ve put all of these reviews together in one e-book that doubles as a podcast, but I’ll wrap up everything we discovered in this column.

The reasons advertisers are pushing to live

The first thing to understand is that housing is a reality that cannot be denied and there are several factors that must play their part.

First, there is a very strong democratization of digital tools.

If you think about it, tools like Google AdWords or Facebook Ads are much more accessible than they were ten years ago. All of the resources necessary to understand how to use these tools are available online. There are a variety of training courses to get you started, and they just keep getting easier to use.

With this observation, advertisers are realizing that they can manage this aspect of operations themselves.

Advertisers want more control over their budget.

It may sound obvious, but we are in a period of uncertainty. Advertisers want to control their marketing spend and in-housing makes them feel in control. According to several experts we interviewed, internalization would give them more transparency about their investments.

However, budget issues and tool accessibility are not the only reasons that justify this trend.

Management and protection of customer data.

Digital rhymes with producing data to be managed by advertisers. Not only is this amount of data exponential, but the framework we are in is pretty restrictive. According to one of the opinions in our e-book, the introduction of the GDPR has made the exchange of customer data between advertisers and agencies difficult, which would be an additional catalyst.

Control of tone of voice also needs to be considered.

Not only are digital tools more accessible and easier to use than before, they are also much more numerous.

Today, the number of interactions a company is likely to have with its target audience on the Internet continues to grow. In addition, these interactions can take place in many different places: website, blog, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, newsletter, etc.

With so many different channels going, it’s necessary to keep the tone of voice used as well as the content published, and this can be difficult to outsource.

Agencies have and always will play a role.

Despite these four reasons, all of the experts surveyed stated that agencies will always play a role, but that this role is likely to evolve.

Let’s see how in the rest of this forum.

Developing the relationship between advertisers and agencies

What came up very often on the table was that the agency model could not be effectively replicated internally for several reasons.

First, marketing is an ultra-segmented discipline that evolves too quickly.

What we are seeing is that there is an explosion of marketing expertise, and specializing in each of them requires a lot of resources.

In addition, we find that many agencies specialize in one or the other specialist knowledge, precisely because it is very complex to master several specialist areas at the same time and thoroughly.

We are in an era of specialization. Advertisers cannot become experts in multiple marketing disciplines at the same time and must always work with agencies that can meet their needs.

Creativity that cannot be replicated.

Many of the experts surveyed told us that agencies continue to play the leading role in terms of creativity. Of course, digital tools are more accessible than before and processes can be internalized, but agencies remain unbeatable when it comes to creativity and brainstorming.

It is this ability to think strategically, this ability to be “out of the box” that makes agencies necessary for companies.

A need for objectivity and added value from an external point of view.

For the latter, it is also necessary to realize that there is real added value in being challenged and given a point of view outside of their project. By working with an outside partner who offers a different vision and point of view, you can avoid being too convinced of your idea.

In addition, agencies can count on the cross-industry experience they have gained from working with a diverse range of clients. Advertisers who work alone cannot benefit from this experience and may be limited. Especially since it is precisely this cross-industry experience that enables agencies to remain creative.

A new relationship between advertisers and agencies.

Hence, the rise of housing construction seems to be synonymous with an evolution in the relationship between advertisers and agencies.

Indeed, it seems that the agencies’ role is increasingly focused on strategic thinking, creativity, and advice (in terms of expertise and objectivity) while advertisers take over execution. and the operational aspect of your digital strategy.

Finally ? It is necessary to take a step back

When we look at in-housing, we find that this trend is not new. From a historical point of view, this phenomenon seems to be more of a back and forth movement with periods of internalization and periods of externalization.

According to some experts, there could also be a decline in housing development if advertisers realize that they do not necessarily have to internalize certain tasks in order to achieve their goals and that in-housing presents them with challenges they did not anticipate .

An article from Tancrède d’Aspremont Lynden – Content Manager at Sortlist.