Luis Castro’s Shakhtar team isolated with two cases – Observer

Six footballers from Shakhtar Donetsk, a team coached by Portuguese Luís Castro, will miss the private match between Ukraine and France, scheduled for Wednesday, due to two positive cases of covid-19, the country’s federation announced on Monday.

According to the organization, goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov and midfielder Taras Stepanenko tested positive, forcing the isolation of the entire squad, including the other four players called up for selection: Mykola Matviienko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos and Júnior Moraes.

France welcomes Ukraine on Wednesday, in a private match scheduled at the Stade de France, four days before hosting the Portuguese team in Group 3 of the League of Nations.