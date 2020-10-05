New rules for Google and Co .: Brussels wants to reduce the power of the platforms – politically

The design from Brussels is intended to make large internet platforms such as Google, Amazon and Facebook stand up. As part of the preparatory work for the planned Digital Services Act, which the European Commission intends to present shortly, an internal working document mainly deals with the activities of Google and Co. According to the design, the platforms will be forced to pass their data to smaller platforms in the future.

Amazon and Co. are considered “gatekeepers” in the online world. This means that, in the opinion of the European Commission, they have a disproportionately high degree of economic power and control in the digital sector and can therefore decide “at the entrance” who can enter the market.

The internal working document of the Brussels authority, which EurActiv was able to inspect and which was prepared by the Directorates-General Connect and Grow, assumes that such large companies do not use the data generated and collected on the platform itself or on other gatekeeper services for their Use your own commercial activities aimed at the consumers of the respective platform. As the document continues, Google and Co. only use the data when it is made available to other commercial users within the same industry.

New rules for online search engines

In addition, the European Commission has announced a number of other measures that are likely to be of concern to the platform giants. It is also envisaged to prohibit certain “self-reference activities”. This means that online search engines can be barred from displaying their own services in a prominent place.

In this area, the recent recitals of the Commission represent a significant departure from the measures foreseen in the EU platform-to-business regulation that entered into force in July 2019. Search engines are only required to make it transparent and clear if they prefer their own products and services.

In a direct reference to the anti-competitive practices of certain e-commerce giants, it proposed that gatekeepers “should not restrict the ability of business users to offer consumers the same goods and services under different conditions through other online intermediation services”. Large digital companies often try to bind smaller providers to exclusive contracts.

Pre-installations that are harmful to competition should be prohibited

Elsewhere, the Commission is also considering the possibility of introducing a so-called “ban on exclusive pre-installation”. This would prohibit large companies from exclusively preinstalling their own apps on hardware systems. The document also states that “Gatekeepers may not prevent users from removing (pre-installed) applications through contractual or technical measures or in any other way”.

The document also contains an intended “gray list” of activities that the executive considers to be “unfair” and therefore may require increased supervision by a competent authority in the future. Accordingly, the platform giants should not prevent “third-party vendors from accessing essential information” about customers, nor should they be instructed not to collect personal data beyond what is necessary to provide their services. .

In Brussels, the responsible parliamentary committees are currently working on the adoption of their respective initiative reports on the Digital Services Act before the Commission intends to present the measures before the end of the year.