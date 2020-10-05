Disney movies in 4K are available on iTunes and the Apple TV app

Disney films are now available in 4K on the iTunes Store. But there is one but: Not all are affected right now, which suggests an ongoing deployment.

Users, particularly in the US and Canada, have noticed that several Disney movies are now showing 4K on the iTunes Store. Such is the case for Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and other movies from Mickey’s studio. However, some are still offered in 1080p to this day.

The 4K Disney films could have appeared on the iTunes Store last year, with the first clues popping around this time. But it was a false start. Today users tested the films and confirmed that the broadcast is in 4K. Plus, Disney movies are available in 4K on multiple devices, even televisions connected to the Apple TV app.

In France, movies seem to stay at 1080p to this day. It is not impossible for the situation to resolve for us in the next hours or days. It is worth noting, however, that some Disney films are only available in 4K in North America. Frozen 2 is an example.