‘Fargo’ is back, with Chris Rock and the credit cards | Television

Each new Fargo season is a new beginning. This time he turns to 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri. Noah Hawley’s anthology series, a dark comedy that will be inspired by the universe and some of the existential concerns of brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, had, until now, toured Minnesota where Fargo, the film by 1996 it was happening, telling different stories of people involved in more than they could handle. I had never been this far in time either.

This fourth season, which opens this Monday at 10:10 p.m. on TVCine Action, arrives more than three years after the previous one, with creator Noah Hawley busy with another series, Legion, and the world of cinema, this beyond the pandemic, which happened at the end of filming. Fargo, which continues, like the film that gave it its name, to sell itself as a true story despite being completely invented, now focuses on the gangsters, on the rivalry between two criminal groups of Italians and blacks operating in the city.

The most obvious reference is History of Gangsters, the crime group rivalry film the Coens made in 1990, filled, like the series, with criminals dressed in winter coats, but in which there is also, for example, , room for finished prisoners to escape in the Arizona Junior fashion of 1987.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

It’s a story centered on people who were left out of the so-called American Dream, who were not placed on an equal footing with who was considered white, and who did not allow themselves to be assimilated. This although there are many differences in the way Italians and people of African descent arrived in the United States – with the former seeking a better life and the latter as slaves – and that in the 1950s anti-Italian sentiment was not like that so prevalent in society.

The season is led by comedian Chris Rock, who here plays Loy Cannon, the boss of one of the rival groups, who lends money to the African-American community and has an idea he cannot sell to white banks: that of a credit card. credit. It’s a role that, as Rock has said in several interviews, is rare in his career. Not being totally dramatic and leaving no room for comedic reactions, it’s very different from what you’ve been given to perform so far.

In addition to him, names like the brilliant Irish actress Jessie Buckley feature in the cast, who even made a name for herself in I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix movie, here making the Minnesota accent. that Frances McDormand had in the original Fargo; the British Ben Whishaw; Jason Schwartzman, the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, someone who knows a thing or two about Italian mafia fiction, like a petulant and spoiled villain; Jack Huston, John’s grandson, who also examined the Mafia in Honor of the Godfathers in 1985; Glynn Turman, of The Wire; the Italian Salvatore Esposito, from the Gomorra series; or musician Andrew Bird.

continue reading