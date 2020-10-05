Horror after attack on the synagogue in Hamburg: Central Council calls for more protection of Jewish institutions – politics

The attack on a Jewish student in Hamburg, shortly before the first anniversary of the anti-Semitic attack in Halle, provokes horror. The 26-year-old was injured in front of the synagogue in Hamburg-Eimsbüttel on Sunday by a man with a blow to the head. The police and the Attorney General regard the attack as an attempted murder with an anti-Semitic background. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wrote on Twitter that the act was “a cowardly and heinous attack that also horrified me”. Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) described the hatred for Jews as “a shame for our country”. The mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher (SPD), assured that the city was “firmly on the side of our Jewish fellow citizens”.

The chairman of the Central Council for Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, thanked the police for their intervention, but also called for an investigation into “how to improve security measures on the ground”. The perpetrator was able to attack the student directly in front of the Hohe Weide synagogue, which is protected by the police. The man was arrested shortly afterwards. The congregation celebrated the Feast of Tabernacles in the synagogue. A police spokeswoman said the perpetrator looked “very confused”.

The perpetrator had a sheet of paper with a swastika with him

However, the security authorities are checking whether the man deliberately struck shortly before the anniversary of the attack in Halle. On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed anti-Semite Stephan Balliet tried in vain to storm the synagogue. Balliet then shot a passerby and a guest in a kebab shop.

According to Tagesspiegel research, German citizen Grigoriy K., from Kazakhstan, has not yet been spotted by extremist crimes. The 29-year-old was registered in Berlin until 2019 and then moved to Hamburg. The perpetrator stated that he was attacked by Jews and had to defend himself, a senior security expert said. The attacker was wearing camouflage clothing and the police found a note with a swastika in it. It will be investigated whether the former soldier took the camouflage clothing and the folding shovel with him during his stay in the Bundeswehr, according to the security expert.

The number of anti-Semitic crimes has increased significantly

He indicated that the performance in Hamburg may also be ‘due to the mood in part of society’. In the corona crisis, “anti-Semitic conspiracy myths are getting stronger”. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution recently published a report on anti-Semitism in Germany, describing a growing hatred of Jews. The report refers to the high number of anti-Semitic attacks in recent years, but only a few of them received media attention, such as the attack in Halle, the attack by neo-Nazis on a Jewish restaurant in Chemnitz in September 2018 or the attacks on rabbis in the open. sky. Street in Munich, Cologne and Berlin. Statistics on “politically motivated crimes” also show the increase in anti-Semitic crimes: while the number was just under 1,400 in 2015, in 2019 it exceeded 2,000 cases.

More security – but not enough

A survey by the Media Service Integration showed that almost all states increased their efforts to protect Jewish institutions after the attack in Halle and in some cases made considerably more money available – Bavaria with eight million euros the most. Nevertheless, many Jewish communities and institutions do not see themselves as adequately protected and their concerns are not taken seriously.

Green parliamentary group deputy Konstantin von Notz demanded that the federal government “tackle this dramatic problem with all determination”. He pointed out that still not all demands of the motion “Fight anti-Semitism resolutely” passed in the Bundestag at the beginning of 2018 have been implemented.