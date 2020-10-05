“No more and no less than censorship,” says Angolan journalist on Edeltrudes Costa case | Angola

On Saturday, around 100 people took to the streets of Luanda to demand the resignation of Edeltrudes Costa LUSA / AMPE ROGÉRIO

When journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho sent the documents he had prepared for his business program Directo ao Ponto to Angolan TV Zimbo, he was surprised by the management’s suggestion to do “another topic”. Rosado refused to do so and the program was not broadcast on Saturday, the channel justifying it on “technical reasons”. The journalist accuses TV Zimbo of “censorship” and his case exposes another chapter on the limitation of press freedom in Angola.

