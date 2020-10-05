Contact with corona-infected people: the search for security – politics

The higher the feelings fly, the lower the mood can drop. The opening of the academic year at the traditional University of Wroclaw on October 1 opens hearts: Rector and deans march into the hall in colorful robes with insignia of their power, followed by students and representatives of the city of Wroclaw with flags.

Only the face masks that everyone wears and the wide gaps between the seats in the audience, which make the hall appear half empty, diminish the festive atmosphere this year. Likewise the disinfectant dispensers in the hallways. They are widely used.

The university choir sings “Gaudeamus igitur” – connected by video from a baroque room, where singers move at a safe distance.

Contact with an unwitting infected person during the awards ceremony

The presentation of the “Hedwig von Schlesien” award gives the inauguration an extra festive touch. In addition, the city and the university honor each year a Polish and a German personality who has made a name for themselves in communication. In 2020 the prize will go to the old mayor Rafal Dutkiewicz, among whom Wroclaw has developed into a European metropolis, and to me, the correspondent of the Tagesspiegel.

Hedwig came from the Bavarian noble family Andechs, was married to the Silesian Piast Heinrich I in 1286 and is considered the patron saint of good neighbors. The Catholic Church honors them as saints. The Trebnitz Monastery 25 kilometers to the north, which she founded and where she died, is a place of pilgrimage.

52 hours after the celebration of the shock

52 hours after the celebration there is a small shock. On Saturday evening, television reported that Mayor Jacek Sutryk had tested positive for Corona. The man who gave me the statue of Saint Hedwig and the certificate. And who congratulated me with a handshake.

When asked about the rules of conduct that currently apply, the rector’s office makes everything clear – highlighted with photos. Everyone present wore a mask. Only the respective speaker submitted it for his speech. The desk and microphone were disinfected between the speakers.

Sunday in the car back to Berlin, without contact with third parties. With two questions: which appointments do I have in the coming days, what do I have to cancel? And: where can I get tested on Monday morning?

Charité, main station, call service?

The Senate website refers to several sites, although mostly with restrictions: only for returnees from risk areas; Poland is not one of them. Only for residents of Mitte or Neukölln. Charité’s Corona clinic looks very promising. The prerequisite for this is to make an appointment – the next appointment will not be made until Thursday.

So I try it at the central station at 7 am. No queues, but after clarifying where I am from, I am sent away. Poland is not a risk area. What can I do? I am recommended to contact my doctor. Or the medical on-call service. They would know which practices in my neighborhood do corona tests.

I’ve been on hold for over 20 minutes with on-call service. Then a friendly male voice tells me that I am actually wrong here. But while it’s my turn: the GPs are the first point of contact; However, many did not take corona tests, partly out of concern that the practice would have to close if staff were infected, partly because the service was so poorly paid. Then only the “Covid-19 practices” would stay in the neighborhood, but they wanted confirmation that the doctor did not take the test.

It is good if you have a helpful doctor

It’s now 8 a.m. – and my GP replied to my email about what to do: Come over to her for a test at noon, when her regular patients’ biggest buzz has subsided. I should have the result Tuesday afternoon. No immediate tests are available for the Berlin practices.

After my little odyssey in search of certainty, questions remain: is the doctor the right first point of contact? Most practices are only open five days a week. Is that enough when a new wave comes? And does the rule apply that everyone may only test in their own neighborhood? The country may need a central point of contact that tests immediately, without waiting days for an appointment.