Nobody beats W52-FC Porto and Amaro Antunes wins Volta a Portugal | Cycling

Before the last stage of the Volta in Portugal, Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto) had promised to “go out to kill and die”. And accomplished. The Algarvian cyclist was the winner of the special edition of the Portuguese race, managing on Monday the advantage with which he set off for the time trial of the last stage, contested in Lisbon.

Despite the absence of special predicates in the “stopwatch”, the 29-year-old cyclist managed to control the 13 seconds he had over Frederico Figueiredo and 1.13m margin for his teammate Gustavo Veloso.

This is Amaro Antunes’ first victory in Volta a Portugal, in a triumph that pushed W52-FC Porto’s total domination of this event even further: the Northern team won all eight (!) Latest editions.

This Monday, the 17.7 kilometer time trial between Ribeira das Naus and Praça do Comércio, in Lisbon, matched Gustavo Veloso’s abilities. With long straights, the course required power and the ability to set a steady pace, which Veloso would always be able to do with more skill than his rivals.

And did. He just didn’t do enough to dethrone Amaro. Veloso won the last stage of the Tour, repeating the feat of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, and climbed to second place in the standings (surpassed Frederico Figueiredo).

Veloso took the stage, Amaro took the yellow jersey. And it all happened at W52-FC Porto, as usual in Volta, Portugal.

After the stage, Amaro Antunes dedicated the victory to his mother and was “very happy”. “It’s amazing, I can’t explain it. I feel fulfilled and I want to thank my team. I still haven’t fallen in love with reality, ”said the cyclist, visibly moved.

Pinto da Costa promises to continue cycling

Pinto da Costa, president of FC Porto, spoke of the strength of the Northern team and guaranteed that the bet on cycling would continue.

“FC Porto and W52 are two entities that really want to win and two to shoot in the same place are better than one to shoot alone. And then, to have found a team in which they are all for one and one for all is fantastic, ”said the leader, visiting the Volta a Portuguese caravan.

And he added that he wanted to keep the club in sport, because “cycling is an advertising vehicle for clubs, it takes clubs, in this case FC Porto, to places where other teams, d ‘other sports, would never pass “. , like the Portuguese in general, love cycling a lot, ”he said.

