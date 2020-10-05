Questions of the Day: Lauterbach’s Corona Warning, Trump’s Clinic Trip – That Was Important – Politics

As every day, we update you on the questions of the day – with the correct answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by e-mail. To register, click here.

What happened?

• Greens of Berlin: Bettina Jarasch is the best candidate for the 2021 elections.

Surprise at the Berlin Greens: neither Ramona Pop nor Antje Kapek want to become the reigning mayor. They paved the way for a third.

• Trump receives massive criticism with clinic trip despite infection.

US President Trump does not like to show weakness. Even though his condition was more serious than initially presented, the corona patient even moved outside the hospital on Sunday – sparking criticism. “People can die. Because of political theater, ”one attending physician was indignant. Donald Trump’s chief of staff expressed optimism that the US president would return to the White House next Monday.

• “The whole of Germany is becoming a risk area.”

In an interview with the Tagesspiegel, health expert and SPD politician Karl Lauterbach finds clear words. Learn what he has to say about the second corona wave, home tests, and future life with the virus here.

• How far-reaching measures can still be prevented.

The number of new infections is increasing and a shutdown is imminent. Certain indicators provide clues as to how dire the situation is. Sascha Karberg and Carsten Werner have mapped out how drastic measures can still be prevented.

• Hatred of Jews and paranoia.

Security circles consider the young man who seriously injured another with a blow to a synagogue in Hamburg as just as motivated as the attackers in Halle and Hanau. Anti-Semitic conspiracy myths are on the rise, writes colleague Frank Jansen.

What was discussed?

• How does an American returnee experience dealing with Covid-19 in Germany.

Our author is back in Germany after two years in the US. His impression: the country is falling into pseudo-security. Be smarter, Germany, “Spiegelstrich” columnist Klaus Brinkbäumer calls out to us.

• Corona measures: it will not be crazy this year.

Four Berlin districts have now been declared risk areas by other federal states. In Schöneberg, nobody knows where Mitte begins, writes Anke Myrrhe. Read her comment here.

• “Gas is part of the problem, not the solution.”

Natural gas jeopardizes the achievement of the climate goals, the expansion of the natural gas infrastructure costs billions. This is evident from an Investigate Europe report. Why is it? Nico Schmidt and Harald Schumann write about the close intertwining of politics and industry.

• Steinmeier on German Unity – what a speech!

Even the following Monday, Stephan-Andreas Casdorff’s comment was still met with great interest. The editor found the Federal President’s statements disappointing to say the least: errors and omissions – no Richard von Weizsäcker, no Johannes Rau would have made such a speech, he writes.

What can T-Plus subscribers read?

• The murderous longing for the T “day X”.

Right-wing extremists want to abolish the Federal Republic – and are preparing for the coup d’état. It is difficult to keep track of all individual cases, writes colleague Sebastian Leber.

• Martenstein on Kreuzberg and the Bundeswehr: not strong enough.

Can Bundeswehr soldiers in Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg help fight the corona? They can do it anywhere else in Berlin. The district parliament has refused assistance and referred the matter to a committee in which the majority is equal. Harald Martenstein’s column.

• “In the AfD you take care of each other.”

Outgoing CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer talks about the demarcation of right-wing competition, about fighting candidates – and her biggest mistake. Read the interview her colleagues Robert Birnbaum and Georg Ismar conducted with her here.

• 47 square masers for 1499 euros per month – the darker sides of the rental coverage.

Illegal offers, black money, barely affordable apartments available – a real estate agent talks about the excesses in the capped market.

What can we do?

Watching television! Violence and terror in South Africa: the international ZDF series “Trackers – Rote Spur” rips old wounds. The six-part series starts Monday evening, ZDF, 10:15 pm.

Going to the theater! Conflicts over aerosols – us and the virus: Yael Ronen’s pandemic evening “Death Positive – States of Emergency” at the Maxim Gorki Theater in Berlin.

Read! The time before the Arab Spring: Amjad Nasser’s novel “Where no rain falls”.

Waiting! Date postponed for the fourth time: the James Bond thriller “No Time to Die” will not be released until April 2021. Only a big start can make the blockbuster a success.

Use the waiting time – to think and get smarter! Traffic light warning system, Corona app, R-value curves – what does character and number dictation do to us? The pandemic has curves and traffic lights. Statistical values ​​help us to keep an overview. But man is in danger of disappearing behind it. An essay by Hannes Soltau.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

Law enforcement on the wrong track: There are always reports of right-wing extremists in the ranks of the police force – cases in the countries are on the rise. Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) presented a situation report on Tuesday.

The week of the Nobel Prizes continues with the prize for physics being awarded on Tuesday, followed by the categories chemistry, literature and peace. The graduation assignment on Monday is the one for economics.

Merkel meets Belarusian opposition politician: the German government supports the peaceful protests in Belarus. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will meet civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanowskaja on Tuesday. “The respect for this civil rights movement, the clear condemnation of the way the elections were held, all this is reflected in this visit,” said government spokesman Seibert.

Number of the day

3. The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to three virologists: the discoverers of the hepatitis C virus Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice. So it has nothing to do with Sars-CoV-2. At least not superficially. As my colleague Richard Friebe believes, the Karolinska Institute committee continues a tradition of prizes: occasionally, in a more or less subtle way, some prizes are awarded on a representative basis. This year for virologists and the research and treatment of an infectious disease that affects millions of people and which can be fatal. In the year of Covid-19, it is hard not to see the message behind it.