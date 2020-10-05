Rui Rio warns of a “risk of corruption” in the application of European funds | PSD

PSD leader Rui Rio has warned of the need for “honest” application of EU funds, assumes that there is a risk of corruption and that it is necessary to “find ways to mitigate it “. The warning was left in the presentation of the program for economic recovery and application of European funds, prepared by the National Strategic Council (CEN) of the PSD.

During the presentation session, which took place this Monday in Porto, Rui Rio defended the need for a strategy to “mitigate” the risk of corruption in the use of funds, but did not follow up on a proposal. “We know that we have a lot of money to invest in a short period of time, we are exposed to corruption. We need to find ways to mitigate it. Avoiding this at all will not be possible. Whether it is an observatory for this purpose, whether it is an aggravated criminal law, whether it is a department of the attorney general’s office, whether it is all of this together, I do not know, but we must have this strategy, ”a- he said.

The Social Democratic leader has defined what he considered, for the moment, to be the “difference” between the PSD program and the government program for recovery and resilience coordinated by consultant António Costa Silva. “The government will bet on a logic of more State (they will say of a better State) and we bet on a logic of companies and private economy”, he declared.

With 120 pages, the PSD program proposes the allocation of European funds made available by the resilience program and also by the Portugal 2030 program spread over four pillars: competitiveness and businesses, human development, sustainability and public services, for a total of 15 challenges.

Inscribing an ideological trait in the PSD program, Rui Rio designated social democracy as the guiding line of the proposals, especially on the question of “strengthening equal opportunities, social justice”, rather than on freedom or tolerance. “What our goal should be is to strengthen the middle class. We have a very low average salary and a very small middle class. The strategy should not be to alleviate a little the difficulties that the most disadvantaged are going through, but to bring back those who are disadvantaged in the middle class “, he defended, adding that” you do not mind the everything “that a” young man leaving university has his first salary and his second salary very low “, but that” on the third “it is serious.

In business competitiveness, Rui Rio highlighted one of the measures: the re-creation of PEDIP 4.0, a program that “succeeded 30 years ago” and which aims, for example, to support the merger of exporting companies. to allow them to have the scale to compete in larger markets like Chinese.

The detailed presentation of the PSD program was in charge of CEN President Joaquim Miranda Sarmento. The economist also said that the use of funds should be adjusted to “conditionality to results, control and transparency”. “And unfortunately the signs that have been given in recent weeks are worrying,” he said, without mentioning specific cases.

