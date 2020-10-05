General practitioner, test centers or hospital: who can be tested where and who not? – Politics

“It’s more expensive to test a little bit than to test too much,” federal health minister Jens Spahn warned months ago. The problem has always been the concern about insufficient corona testing capacities, and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also warned of overloading the laboratories. Now, before the critical winter months, new rapid tests should help, especially in clinics and nursing homes, the tests will be greatly expanded. But not few who return from high-risk areas or who have been in contact with corona-infected people face bureaucratic hurdles when trying to get a quick test.

Who is entitled to free corona tests in Germany so far?

Roughly three groups of people: people with acute, coronatypic symptoms, people entering from risk areas and people who have had contact with infected people or learned about them through the Corona Alert app. In addition, there are people in community facilities where Covid 19 cases have occurred, as well as inpatients and residents at the reception.

Who can people who have had contact with corona infected or who come from risk areas go?

There are test points for those returning from trips at many airports, in Berlin also at the central bus station and at the central station. Not for nothing: everyone who comes from risk areas must either submit a negative corona test that is no older than 48 hours or have a test done within ten days. In addition, he must go directly to a permanent location, isolate himself there for two weeks and report “immediately” to the responsible health department. However, the latter can be difficult in some places, for example if traffic jams cannot get through.

The local Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KV) confirms that there are such problems in Berlin. In these cases one could also try to call the Senate board, a spokeswoman advises (hotline between 8 am and 8 pm: 030/90 28 28 28). The Association of Statutory Health Insurers also has a list of medical practices in Berlin that test returnees on its website. Otherwise, says the spokeswoman, the GP practice is the best place.

What if you do not have or cannot reach a doctor?

Those who do not have a general practitioner can go to one of the approximately 30 Covid 19 practices in Berlin that are spread over the districts. A list is also available on the KV website. The KV spokeswoman, on the other hand, calls the Federal Department of Health’s advice to find out where testing facilities are near home by calling 116 117 as “not a good idea.” The medical watch service is the point of contact for acutely ill and immobile people. If possible, the line should not be obstructed by prolonged emergency corona studies. And in the emergency room of clinics, people without symptoms who are only concerned about staying in risk areas or contact with infected people have absolutely nothing to look for.

Why don’t all GPs do corona tests?

According to the Association of Statutory Hospital Doctors, this is not only due to concerns about problems in practice, but also due to the remuneration. For travelers returning, there is only 15 euros per suitcase. Many doctors argued it was not worth it. Doctors are paid better for examining patients with Covid 19 symptoms. The laboratory operators receive a fixed rate of 50.50 euros for diagnostics.

Can citizens get tested for no specific reason for concern if they pay for it themselves?

This is possible in principle, but the RKI does not think much about it. Testing without cause leads to “a false sense of security”. Even negative PCR evidence is only a snapshot, it does not reveal recommended hygiene and protective measures. Moreover, preventive tests without justified suspicion hinder the existing test capacities. If you still want to be tested like this, you have to investigate yourself where possible, according to the Association of Statutory Insurance Doctors.

How about hospitals and nursing homes dealing with residents and visitors?

The number of corona rapid tests is significantly increased here. According to a regulation just filed by Spahn, there will be nationwide testing in homes starting Oct. 15 to better protect residents, staff and visitors from Covid-19. Similar rules apply to clinics, the practices of doctors, dentists, physiotherapists or outpatient care. If an infection is found in such facilities, anyone who has been there up to ten days earlier is entitled to a test under the draft bill. Nursing homes, for example, were given a monthly quota of rapid antigen testing, depending on the number of residents.

Mathematically, up to 50 tests per month would be available per resident. For a facility with 80 residents, there would be about 4,000 tests per month, which the carriers hand out to visitors, staff or residents. However, lab workers are dampening hopes for rapid, widespread use of the rapid antigen tests. Physicians “need clarity about whether, how, and in what situations the Sars-CoV-2 antigen tests can be used sensibly,” said Jan Kramer of the Board of Accredited Laboratories of Medicine. He refers to the “slightly lower sensitivity of such tests”. Comparative studies and evaluations compared to the “gold standard PCR test” are still required here. “With