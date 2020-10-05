Covid-19: Fenprof accuses guardianship of “incompetence” and will demand a map of schools with cases | Coronavirus

The secretary general of the National Federation of Teachers (Fenprof), Mário Nogueira, on Monday demanded from the government a complete map of the situations associated with covid-19 infections in schools, accusing the Ministry of Education of “incurring the ‘illegality to hide incompetence’.

“In the name of transparency, the government and the Ministry of Education are required to disclose the full map of the situation in schools and the actions taken in each case. The cover-up does not reassure the educational communities and does not respect the law because the law recognizes, in particular to trade union structures, the right to information ”, declared Mário Nogueira, speaking in Porto after the celebrations. of World Teachers’ Day.

Government does not reveal number of infections in schools since the start of the school year

Leaving several criticisms to the government of António Costa and to Minister Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, whom he even described as “arrogant”, Mário Nogueira declared that the Ministry of Education “incurs illegality to hide incompetence” , after listing dozens of cities around the world. countries where he says there have been worrying situations related to the epidemiological epidemic of the new coronavirus.

“In a country where protocols such as football or outdoor activities are in effect, whether festive, political or religious, and we do not question them, and when – as has happened with the Council of State – a counselor has an infection so that everyone, well, tested, schools are treated differently, ”criticized the Fenprof manager.

Mário Nogueira said Fenprof requested nine meetings from the Directorate General for Health (DGS), but the Directorate General for Health did not respond to the challenge “by seeking more to protect political interest than public health” .

“I did not want to clarify whether the directives sent by the ministry to schools were valid, in particular those which did not respect their own directives”, accused Nogueira in an intervention very centered on the theme of the pandemic, but which also crossed demands related to teachers’ careers and the need to invest in public schools.

“Today we have a strange, sad and blind school (…). A school where concern is permanent, since the most basic standards recommended by the national health authority have not been adopted by the Ministry of Education. There is no screening (…). The rooms were filled with students sitting a few inches apart. And the lack of operational assistants has put teachers and students to replace them in cleaning duties, ”listed Mário Nogueira.

World Teachers’ Day is celebrated this Monday across the country with street actions and live broadcasts. In Porto, in the auditorium chosen by Fenprof for this meeting, in addition to the places marked by sheets laid on the benches, social distance was determined by banners placed in several rows of the public. “Respecting teachers is valuing education and the future” – was the phrase that was read in the banner placed in the front row.

“These tracks will not be unused (…). They have the exact measurements of the facade of the Assembly of the Republic, ”joked Mário Nogueira as he stepped onto the stage for a final intervention addressed to around 250 people who watched spread out in a room with a capacity of around 1000 people. .

“Teachers continue to exemplify the lessons of professionalism. They are the ones who operate [das escolas], by taking a risk that is not yours alone. Nothing replaces a teacher and nothing replaces the school. Teachers have also been and remain at the forefront, ”he said.

Commenting already on the words of the President of the Republic that this Monday, in the celebrations of the 110th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic, also praised the teachers, Mário Nogueira was peremptory and direct: “It is necessary that the political power, in the 365 other days of the year, recognize this [o papel dos professores]”.

