OroCommerce x Synolia, Gartner Recognized BtoB Ecommerce Bet!

Synolia, an agency specializing in e-commerce and CRM projects, has relied on the OroCommerce solution since it was founded in 2015. This US-born flagship e-commerce solution from BtoB has quickly established itself in the French market among all of its competitors.

OroCommerce and Synolia, an early partnership

When the solution arrived in France, Synolia positioned itself as the only French partner of Oro Inc. “We were the first to position ourselves for this solution. At that time it was an atypical decision and yet so logical for us, ”explains Pascal Brunel, partner and co-founder of Synolia. “Following in the footsteps of someone like Yoav Kutner was not that complicated to the founder of Oro Inc., who always had a“ fair ”view of the market! Yet few integrators made the same observation. “

Thanks to their vast expertise and perseverance, the Oro Inc. team quickly knew how to set up a powerful BtoB e-commerce platform that meets the expectations of the market and customers. “OroCommerce aims to build the most flexible eCommerce platform on the market with out-of-the-box features that are fully customizable for all eCommerce models,” said Yoav Kutner, CEO of Oro Inc.

A must-have BtoB e-commerce solution for the French market

OroCommerce is a solution that is exclusively dedicated to BtoB e-commerce. An assumed tendency that accounts for the success of the solution as well as its many options and functions. “Where many general e-commerce platforms have adapted their approach to the expectations of BtoB retailers, OroCommerce has followed a BtoB approach from the start. It’s a pure BtoB platform and that makes all the difference. Results: excellent compliance with the requirements of BtoB traders as well as maximum adaptability of the platform. Specifically, with OroCommerce we carry out high-performance and efficient BtoB projects quickly and within controlled budgets, as the solution is designed from the outset for complex requirements in terms of workflows, price management and multi-purchasing processes. Levels. And its architecture is completely modular, ”explains Pascal Brunel.

This very strong BtoB dimension does not prevent OroCommerce from offering a full range of modular BtoC services as well as additional functions for other niche markets.

In 2019 Synolia was the first partner in the world to receive Gold Partner status. Today the company is the first pole of oro experts in France. This collaboration with the publisher has enabled OroCommerce to gain a real place in the French BtoB e-commerce landscape. “Our growth in the European market is closely related to the success of our partners and working closely with them to ensure satisfied customers,” said Laurent Desprez, Vice President General Manager Oro Europe.

Recognition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Today, OroCommerce has been acquired by more than 150 companies and is growing positively every year. Interest in the solution is growing and more and more experts are recognizing its wealth, robustness and unique quality. In fact, it just entered the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce at Gartner. A real recognition as this report is essential for ecommerce platforms internationally.

Indeed, the Gartner Institute is key for any software manufacturer. As a true Oscar for the profession, Gartner evaluates all solutions on the market every year, selects the 15 best and classifies them according to various criteria. The Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is a market research report and an e-commerce solution that relies on qualitative data to define market trends.

“In view of the recognition that Gartner offers today, it is for the publisher as well as the partner, from the very beginning, to dedicate several years of efforts to convince and search for the best BtoB solution for retailers,” recognizes Pascal Brunel.

This recognition is ultimately just the logical culmination of years of hard work and useful questions. On all of these foundations, OroCommerce has built its reputation and is now gaining market recognition. It is evident that at a time when this type of project has become ultra-strategic, this solution will continue to gain market share in the BtoB sector.

