tvOS 14.0.2 is available for Apple TV

Apple today offers tvOS 14.0.2 for download on Apple TV. This update comes 11 days after tvOS 14.0.1, which fixed the first tvOS 14 bugs.

As you would expect, tvOS 14.0.2 does the same thing. However, Apple does not share the list of fixes that is in place for tvOS 14.0.1. So we cannot tell you how this will develop. The only thing known is the build number: this is 18J411 for tvOS 14.0.2, it was 18J400 for tvOS 14.0.1.

To download tvOS 14.0.2, go to Settings> System> Software Updates, and then choose Update Software from Your Apple TV. Then select the “Download and Install” option. Otherwise, you can wait a few days and the update will automatically be installed on the Apple TV box.

Of course, some would love to have iOS 14.0.2 on the iPhone and iPadOS 14.0.2 on the iPad to fix a few bugs here and there. watchOS 7.0.2 on the Apple Watch might also be of interest to people. However, these updates are not currently offered. We’re sticking with iOS 14.0.1, iPadOS 14.0.1, and watchOS 7.0.1, which were released 11 days ago, concurrently with tvOS 14.0.1.