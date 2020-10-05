Spain with more than 20,000 cases of Covid-19 in the past three days – Observer

Spain has registered 23,480 new cases of covid-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 813,412, according to figures released on Monday by the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The country still has 139 deaths from the disease reported in the past three days, bringing the total number of deaths to 32,225.

Madrid remains the autonomous community with the highest number of new infections, after adding an additional 6,616 cases to Friday’s total, bringing the total to 247,575.

In contrast, 891 people have been admitted to hospitals with the disease in the past 24 hours, including 212 in Madrid, 121 in Andalusia and 113 in Catalonia.

10,949 people are hospitalized across the country with the new coronavirus, including 1,580 in intensive care units.

The Spanish cities of León and Palencia in the autonomous community of Castile and León bordering Portugal will limit the movements of their inhabitants from Tuesday, due to the increase in the contagion of covid-19.

The entry and exit of people from these two cities will be restricted from Tuesday and for at least 14 days, thus fulfilling the criteria for combating the pandemic established by the Spanish government and already in force in 10 municipalities of the autonomous community. of Madrid, including the capital itself.

There are now restrictions on the entry and exit of people in the respective municipalities, with the exception of “duly justified” trips, such as to the doctor, to work, to educational centers, assistance to people. the elderly, minors and dependents; and trips to banks, courts or other government agencies.

The covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than one million and thirty thousand deaths worldwide since December last year, including 2,018 in Portugal.

In Europe, the highest number of deaths is recorded in the United Kingdom (42,268 dead, over 467 thousand cases), followed by Italy (35,986 dead, over 325 thousand cases), France (32,198 dead, over 606 thousand cases) and in Spain (32,225 deaths, more than 800,000 cases).