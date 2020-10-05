Workers at Risk: Trump’s Tour Policy

Donald Trump is fed up with the hospital. As early as Sunday afternoon, the US president briefly interrupted his strictly screened stay at Walter Reed Military Hospital to visit his supporters on the street in front of the clinic.

To do this, he had his Secret Service people drive him past the fans in his armored car.

An outrageous trial, which many, including doctors and even at least one Secret Service agent, criticized for his infection with the highly contagious and dangerous coronavirus.

The president endangered his own employees – and not for the first time. Doctors say everyone involved in the field trip should now be quarantined.

On Sunday, Trump would also have made it clear to the American media that he absolutely wanted to return to the White House. He is bored and worried that the stay at the clinic would make him look “weak”.

On Monday, he was expected to be released later in the day – after just three days in the hospital. His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said that morning that the president’s health had improved overnight.

His team of doctors should meet after the morning round to assess his condition and work with him to decide if he’s fit enough to return to the White House after three days in the hospital, as Meadows told Fox News.

Contradictory information

How exactly Trump is doing is still unclear. Time and again, different, sometimes contradictory, information about the course of his illness is revealed, which does not add to the credibility of the official information. Many important questions remain unanswered, such as when the president was infected by whom, when he knew about it, and who he infected.

After two press conferences from his doctors, it is now known how he is being treated – with a drug cocktail intended for serious disease processes – and that he at least occasionally felt unwell and needed supplemental oxygen. Usually, however, the Americans are told that the president is doing ‘very well’.

As if to prove this, he tweeted a total of 18 times within an hour early Monday morning, 16 tweets were sent from his account within half an hour.

He also turns to Americans in video messaging, claiming that he works all the time and now knows firsthand what the virus is like.

It’s a clear attempt at the president’s illness, which for months downplayed the dangers of the virus, fooled his masked challenger Joe Biden, and violated the recommendations of his own corona experts in his favor.

Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital Photo: Christy Bowex / ZUMA Wire

The day of truth will be in exactly four weeks. On Nov. 3, Americans will most likely vote on how the Trump administration has dealt with the pandemic so far. The president is running out of time to turn the race in his favor. Initial investigations show that his own illness is not helping him on this project and that many Americans accuse him of not taking the virus seriously.

In the preceding weeks, the Trump campaign tried to draw Americans’ attention to issues like “Law and Order,” despite nearly 7.5 million infected and nearly 210,000 people who have already died in the US as a result of the virus. to pull. With manageable success. Now that probably won’t work anymore.

He argues with a sense of duty

So Trump is trying the strategy: He now knows what a Covid 19 disease feels like and can report that the drugs are working. He states that, out of a sense of duty, he did not hide in the White House, but continued his work despite the risk of contamination.

Could this catch on – and not just with its ardent supporters, but also with the polls, according to about 10 percent of voters who, despite the enormous polarization in the country, are not yet sure who to vote for?

A report in the Wall Street Journal could be uncomfortable for Trump. Accordingly, he had already had a positive rapid test on Thursday night, but did not inform close associates, anyone who may have been affected, or even the public.

Despite the diagnosis, Trump came for dinner with 206 guests

He would have knowingly endangered other people. He officially tweeted after the second test, a nasal swab, early Friday morning that he and his wife Melania had been infected and quarantined.

Despite the positive first test, he attended a donation dinner with at least 206 people at his golf club in Bedminster / New Jersey on Thursday night and gave an interview to Fox News.

The donors paid $ 2,800 for a ticket – but New Jersey authorities are now having trouble tracking them down as the Republican Party reportedly only has email addresses for them.

It is already known that Trump did not get tested for Tuesday’s TV duel with Joe Biden on Tuesday – he was late.