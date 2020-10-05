UNITA concerned about censorship and< la restriction de la liberté d'expression et de la presse >> in Angola – Observer

UNITA, the main Angolan opposition party, on Monday expressed its concern at the “restriction of freedom of expression and of the press in recent months” in the country, stressing the “content censorship” of TV Zimbo as the most recent case.

“The Parliamentary Group of UNITA has followed with concern the restriction of freedom of expression and of the press in Angola in recent months, due to the action of structures linked to the Angolan executive,” he said. said in a party statement, highlighting the recent case involving TV Zimbo, “Direto ao Ponto,” with journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho, usually broadcast on Saturdays at the end of Jornal da Noite.

Last Saturday, Carlos Rosado de Carvalho announced, via his Twitter account, that he had “ended” the collaboration after being told that it was not “opportune” to broach the subject “Edeltrudes Costa As he had suggested.

“The Edeltrudes Costa Affair” was the theme of this Saturday’s Direct to the Point. Friday TV Zimbo told me that the topic “was not relevant”, asking “to schedule another”. Obviously I did not accept it, ”writes the economist on the social network.

Edeltrudes Costa, chief of staff of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, would have benefited from contracts with the state which would have brought him millions of dollars, according to an investigation by the Portuguese television channel TVI.

“By refusing to analyze the case involving the director of the office of the President of the Republic, Edeltrudes Costa, the management committee of TV Zimbo came to prove what was already suspected with the confiscation of this body and others who are passed under the supervision of the State. , on the danger of monopolies and the end of pluralism, in real violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and of law 1/17, Law on the press ”, asks UNITA (Union for the total independence of Angola).

The party maintains that there is “incongruity, when the executive, despite the reduction in spending, privatizes state-owned enterprises and at the same time confiscates and places private enterprises under its supervision, thus increasing state expenditure”, therefore recommending, “The urgent reprivatization of media companies”.

The issue is also a possible “setback in terms of the right to information, freedom of expression and of the press, the foundations of a democratic state and right”.

UNITA denounces in the same press release “the growing practice of censorship in other public bodies, in particular in the TPA and the RNA [televisão e rádio públicas], where there is no equal treatment of political forces and sectors of civil society which are essential to the regime, ”contradicting promises of liberalization of the media sector.

He also condemns the “lack of will of the Executive” to create the conditions for “the proper functioning of the Regulatory Entity of Social Communication” and calls on the professionals of the class not to give in to threats of any kind. or which condition their conscience in the exercise of the profession. “.

The Angolan Journalists Union (SJA) and the South African Institute for Social Communication in Angola today condemned TV Zimbo’s “act of censorship” and sympathized with journalist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho.

The media belonged to three strong men of former President José Eduardo dos Santos, who now deal with justice: Generals Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento “Dino”, former head of the communication service, Hélder Vieira Dias “Kopelipa”, former head of the military house of José Eduardo dos Santos and his former vice-president, Manuel Vicente.

The National Asset Recovery Service then turned the companies over to the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, which appointed a management commission for TV Zimbo.

Urged this morning by Lusa to comment on the censorship accusations, TV Zimbo’s executive committee sent clarifications later.