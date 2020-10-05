Three lions, four hyenas and an antelope killed in hunter traps in Kenya – Observe

Three lions and other animals have died after being trapped in hunting traps set outside the Ken Chorro Game Reserve in Masai Mara National Park, official sources said on Monday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the tragic death of Rafiki and Lenkume, as well as of one of Lenkume’s cubs, plus four hyenas and an antelope, victims of a set of deadly traps to capture wild animals “, We read in the official report of the Mara Predator Conservation Program, published on the social network Facebook. This program aims to preserve cats.

The illegal trade in game meat, which includes everything from giraffes or zebras to antelopes or buffaloes, is a major threat to the ecosystems of the Masai Mara and Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, on the border between the two countries.

In the statement, the program specifies that the antelope would have been the first to fall into the trap, and that its presence would have attracted lions and hyenas, which “were also trapped” in a space which had more than fifty traps.

The economic stagnation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has increased, in recent months, the presence of this type of trap – a piece of wire that ends in a loop formed by a sliding knot – because selling this type of meat is a way to earn money quickly and easily.

The Mara Depredator conservation program also announced that the area had new traps and promised “a full investigation” into what had happened.

According to this organization, the Mara guards, who patrol designated areas daily, remove thousands of traps each year to hunt wild animals.

In turn, different environmental organizations, such as the Mara Elefante project, estimate that 90% of trapped animals never reach the illegal market, but die when injured and their meat eventually rots.