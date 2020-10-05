Court of Auditors reprimands Kreuzberg town councilor: Greens are too exhaustive the law for ‘good cause’ – politics

The Greens of Berlin are doing well. The polls are good, and there is a good chance that the recently nominated top candidate Bettina Jarasch will enter the Red Town Hall after the election of the Lower House as government mayor.

Ironically, those responsible in their Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg stronghold can become a burden to the Greens: to voters who stick with the Greens but trust their representatives to obey the law too.

But with Florian Schmidt, councilor in the green-left district, no one can be safe anymore. It is already a matter for the judiciary, the public prosecutor is investigating budget infidelity.

On Monday, the Court of Auditors presented its annual report, the result: In the rescue of six rental properties and their residents, Schmidt placed environmental protection, which exists for good reasons, above construction law. He didn’t even ask financial and legal experts for their opinion. The result: liability risks of 27 million euros, a loss of almost 300,000 euros for the district budget. And all because the Green politician, who likes himself as an ‘activist’ and ‘Robin Hood’, does not obey rules and laws.

Not for the first time, by the way. Schmidt also had no fire safety violations in the partially occupied house at 94 Rigaer Strasse checked by the building’s supervisory authorities. He intervened in pending proceedings, even if it was a matter of life and limb. Everything to protect the biotope of the left-wing extremists, the Kiez-free space from their violence.

Berlin is using the right of first refusal for good reason – to withdraw speculative properties from the heated market and investors to protect tenants and their rents.

But with the Schmidt case, the Greens have managed to hold their coalition partners in the Senate jointly accountable to cover Schmidt and his deceit. Specifically for “Die eG”, the House of Representatives enthusiastically drew up financing rules and the thresholds for Landesbank IBB funds were removed several times.

Schmidt is not an isolated case. Anyone broadening their horizons to other areas of responsibility of the Greens in the city should see: legal boundaries are pushed to the limit – as with the pop-up cycle paths – or the law is simply reinterpreted – as is the case with teacher headscarves in training at the Berlin courts.

Things get stuck: for the good – mobility transition, diversity, climate protection – the Greens can do better. But lofty goals do not legitimize violations of law and fraud. The Greens of Berlin must not forget one thing: how they test borders in government and administration, others could use as an example.