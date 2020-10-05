José Eduardo dos Santos – Observer

An example is the first case which weakened the seriousness of the fight against nepotism promised by Lourenço. The daughter, Cristina Dias Lourenço, was appointed executive director of Bovida, the Angola Debt and Values ​​Exchange – Regulated Markets Management Company, 100% publicly owned, in March. But it was not known until August by Jornal de Negócios. Immediately, the ghosts of Isabel dos Santos, named by her father José Eduardo dos Santos for Sonangol, were raised. The president was moved by detractors, Bovida came out on the terrace with a statement to explain that João Lourenço had nothing to do with the choice, it was the Minister of Finance who called her. It was the “homecoming” of a highly qualified professional.

Cristina Lourenço has an unassailable background: she graduated in Management from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences in 2012 and completed her Masters in Investment Management from Pace University, Lubin School of Business, New York. She was already at Bodiva in 2014 as a market analyst and was Deputy Director General of the technical unit for monitoring external financing projects at the Ministry of Finance. “This is not the issue, Isabel dos Santos also had a course to manage Sonangol. She is a “politically exposed person” and gives a negative signal to the popularity of Lourenço “, affirms Paulo Inglês.

Adalberto Costa Júnior does not miss the opportunity to surf the controversy: “He copies the mistakes of the previous president with the aggravation that he was there almost 40 years in power, JLo started earlier, he was there there at three years old, that’s not good ”.

Contacted by the Observer, the Palácio da Cidade Alta chose not to comment on this nor any of the other controversies that have been made public, nor the criticisms of the opposition.

It is four in the afternoon on March 5, 2020 in Luanda. Avenida 21 de Janeiro remains a mobile open-air shopping center where young people, or not at all, sell anything that can be carried in their arms, hands, chest or head in the middle of Luanda’s traffic, between the rows. of cars. : batteries, brooms, sunglasses, cell phones, belts, water, lamps, newspapers, belts, clothes, buckets, medicine for mice …

“Everything is normal, no one even remembers that President Lourenço is celebrating his birthday today,” observes José Teixeira, a former transoceanian worker, seated in a pastry shop with tables covered with Benfica napkins. “Nothing is happening. If it was during the time of the previous president, it would be completely different: August 28, the day Zédu celebrates his birthday, it was almost a public holiday, everything was dressed, there had a party everywhere, pictures of him everywhere!

In a pleasant office in Talatona, a senior executive from an academic institution laughs: “Only that evening, when I needed to call Ana Lourenço [primeira dama] is that I remembered that her husband was years old. If it was JES, it was impossible to have forgotten, such were the celebrations of the day and the commemorative dinners ”. Like that, for example.

The same reparation is made by Sérgio Calundungo, coordinator of the Observatory of Social Policy of Angola (OPSA): “There were even international sports tournaments, major events”, following the logic “of the deification of the president , the cult of personality “.

It’s a lead that João Lourenço has avoided since taking office as Angola’s president, although there are signs to the contrary, warns Sedrick de Carvalho. The activist tells the Observer, in a noisy suburb of Viana, how the photo of the previous president came out of some municipal administrations, leaving only the country’s first president, Agostinho Neto and João Lourenço. “There is a new boss and we have to close ranks, because they [do MPLA] like to say, around her. And since the old boss is alive, you have to eliminate the face of the other boss. This is how the party works ”.

However, in June JES’s face left the kwanzas, but not João Lourenço’s.

Reginaldo Silva and activist Rafael Marques assume a change is underway. But both, in the tradition of Sérgio Calundungo, stress the need not to have a man-based system.