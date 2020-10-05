Bruce Springsteen: a teaser for the documentary Letter to You

Apple today shared a teaser for the Bruce Springsteen documentary that will be shown behind the scenes at the making of his album Letter to You. This will be available on October 23rd.

The documentary captures the recording of Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You with the entire E Street Band. It contains the latest interpretations of 10 original tracks from the new CD. The film was written by The Boss himself and directed by his longtime collaborator Thom Zimny.

Letter To You is Bruce Springsteen’s first studio album, recorded live and with the E Street Band since Born In The USA in 1984. The album and accompanying documentary feature songs recently written by Bruce Springsteen, as well as unreleased compositions that first premiered in the 1970s. Throughout the documentary, the boss shares his thoughts and feelings behind Letter To You. The singer puts the new music in the context of his entire work.

The documentary will be available on Apple TV + on October 23rd. Either on the same day, the album will be available on Apple Music and any other music platform. This applies to both streaming and purchasing.