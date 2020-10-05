UK with over 12,000 cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours – Observe

The UK has recorded 12,594 new infections and 19 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the UK Department of Health said, which admitted on Monday that a “technical glitch” had left around 16,000 cases not registered.

As of Sunday, 22,961 new cases and 33 deaths had been recorded.

The cumulative total since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in the UK is now 515,571 confirmed cases of contagion and 42,369 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

A technical failure caused 15,841 cases of the novel coronavirus in the UK to go unreported between September 25 and October 2 in statistics updated daily by the Department of Health, meaning the total number of daily cases reported last week was lower than the actual number of positive cases.

The public health agency Public Health England (PHE) assured on Monday that the “technical problem” was resolved and that all the positives had already been informed of the situation, even if this is not the case for the others people who have been in contact with the infected.

According to the testing and tracking system medical consultant, Susan Hopkins, 75% (11,968) of the cases in question are three days, between Wednesday and Thursday.

“All pending cases were immediately transferred to the contact tracing system until 1:00 am on October 3 [sábado] and a comprehensive public health risk assessment has been carried out to ensure that outstanding cases have been prioritized to effectively follow up contacts, ”he added.

Health Minister Matt Hancock told parliament on Monday that 6,500 overtime hours have been worked over the weekend and that 51% of “lost” cases have been contacted and the rest will be ASAP. “

However, he pointed out that the assessment of the disease and its impact has not changed much due to the change in data and has had no impact on decisions made at the local level to control outbreaks in certain cities or regions.